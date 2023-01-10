scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Local pitch for global summit with capital conference today

The roadshow is a part of the preparations for the Global Investors Summit, slated to be held in February in Uttar Pradesh.

Ministers Nitin Agarwal, Suresh Khanna, Narendra Kashyap and Asim Arun during the Chennai roadshow, Monday. Express
Local pitch for global summit with capital conference today
After Mumbai and Chennai, the Uttar Pradesh government would organise a roadshow in Lucknow on Tuesday to seek investment for the state.

The roadshow is a part of the preparations for the Global Investors Summit, slated to be held in February in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak will inaugurate the day-long Lucknow Investors Conference.

While the district administration has set a target of drawing Rs 50,000 crore as investment for the conference, officials said they have already received proposals worth Rs 25,000 crore.

The state government had directed districts to conduct district-level meetings for investors ahead of the Global Investor Summit.

The districts have been told to wrap up these conferences by January 20.

District Magistrate, Lucknow, Suryapal Gangwar siad, “The Lucknow Investors Conference is being organised for local investors in the state capital on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The conference has been divided into four sessions during which participants would be given detailed information about the various policies launched by the government.”

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 05:37 IST
