LMA gets AIMA award for best mgmt association

LMA receiving the award last year. (Photo: Facebook @LucknowManagementAss Community group)

The Lucknow Management Association (LMA) has been unanimously adjudged as the winner of ‘Best Management Association – Category 2 for the year 2019-20’ by the All India Management Association – AIMA. The LMA has bagged the award for the third consecutive year and a total of eight times so far.

According to a statement issued by the state Additional Chief Secretary and president of the LMA, Navneet Sehgal, the award will be conferred during AIMA’s 47th national management convention to be held online on a specially curated platform on September 21-22 this year in New Delhi.

It was added that the association award jury was headed by AIMA former president D Shivkumar, who is also the group executive president (corporation strategy & business development) Aditya Birla Management Corporation Ltd.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd