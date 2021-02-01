Listed healthcare workers can jump Covid vaccine date

Dr A K Singh, Director Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, is administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at RML vaccination centre in Lucknow. (Express File Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

To expedite Covid-19 vaccination in the state, the UP government has allowed health workers listed to be inoculated to take their jabs earlier.

“Each and every person in the listed will be vaccinated. Everyone has been given a date for vaccination using an automated messaging system. Until now, only those were vaccinated whose name was in the list for that particular day. We have made some changes. If there are not enough beneficiaries at a particular centre on a particular date, and those listed for a later date are present there, then they could be vaccinated earlier… Only those listed will get the vaccine,” said General Manager (vaccination) of National Health Mission (NHM), Dr Manoj Shukla.

Those who missed the shot will get another chance on the mop-up date scheduled for February 15, he added.

In the first four rounds of the phase one vaccination process so far, close to 70 per cent ( 4.63 lakh) of the 6.70 lakh listed health workers received the first dose of the vaccine.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that with people realising that the vaccines are safe and effective, the vaccination percentage has been steadily increasing with each session.

The final two rounds of the phase-1 vaccination process are scheduled for February 4 and 5, after which the second phase of vaccination will begin.

Prasad said that the second phase of the vaccination — in which frontline workers like police and jail personnel, home guards, sanitation workers and revenue personnel will be inoculated — will begin on February 5.

We are targeting to complete the vaccination of 15 lakh frontline workers in three rounds — on February 11, 12 and 18, Prasad said. The mop-up round for the frontline workers is planned on February 22.

NHM general manager Shukla said they have made a minor change for the second phase of vaccination by including members of panchayati raj institutions as they have been helping in the Covid-related activities. He rejected reports that teachers and bank employees have been included in the second phase of vaccination.

CM launches pulse polio campaign

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the pulse polio programme in the state by administering drops to children at a healthcare facility here and said over 1.10 lakh booths have been set up for the vaccination drive.

All the newborns should be taken to booths and administered polio drops so that the state and the country remain free of the disease, he said. “A little bit of laxity may paralyse the future of a child… Almost 3.40 crore children in the age group of 0-5 years in the state are being administered the drops. For this, more than 1.10 lakh booths have been set up,” he said.