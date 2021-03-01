Lion & lioness transferred from Etawah Safari to Gorakhpur zoo

The lion and the lioness were originally brought from Gujarat for the Lion Safari Park in Etawah. (Representational)

A lion and a lioness — Pataudi and Maryam — who were brought from Gujarat 18 months ago and were kept at Etawah Lion Safari, have been transferred to the Ashfaqulla Khan Zoo in Gorakhpur, the home district of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A statement issued by the state Information Department confirmed that the two animals were moved to the Gorakhpur zoo on Sunday morning.

The statement added that the two animals were made to enter in their cage in the presence of zoo director H Raja Mohan and Rajkiya Nirman Nigam project manager DB Singh. “Both the animals will be quarantined in their respective cages. With the addition of the 8-year-old lion and 15-year-old lioness, the zoo now has 54 wild animals,” it added.

The Samajwadi Party opposed the transfer and called it an attempt by the BJP government to end tourism in Etawah.

“In order to save employment in Etawah, the Samajwadi Party is with the people of Etawah to protest against the transfer of the lions. The BJP government should make alternate arrangements for lions in Gorakhpur,” Akhilesh tweeted with #NahiChahiyeBJP.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party (SP) workers in Etawah bid farewell to Pataudi and Maryam by hiring a band to play tunes.