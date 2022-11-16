Limbs missing, woman’s body found inside well: Police

AZAMGARH police Tuesday recovered a partially decomposed body of a 22-year-old woman with her limbs and head missing from a well in Ahraula area of the district on Tuesday. Police said it appears that the woman was killed around a week back.

Police fished out the body in five parts from the well and sent it for post-mortem examination. Dog squads and forensic experts were also called to the spot for investigation. SSP, Azamgarh, Anurag Arya said efforts are being made to ascertain the woman’s identity. According to the police, they were alerted about a body being spotted inside a well in Paschim Patti village. A police team rushed to the spot and fished out the mutilated body.

The well is around 200 meters away from the village.

Circle officer, Azamgarh, Siddharth Tomar said, “We are still searching for the woman’s head inside the well. It appears that after being killed, the woman’s body was dumped inside the well.”

The incident comes in the wake of a similar incident reported in Delhi where a 28-year-old man allegedly sawed his his live-in partner’s body into 35 pieces.