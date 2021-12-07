‘Like farm laws, govt should repeal law on places of worship’: BJP MP Ravindra Kushawaha

Days after UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted about “preparations” for a temple in Mathura, BJP MP Ravindra Kushawaha on Monday pushed for withdrawal of a law that bars conversion of the nature of places of worship saying it “should be withdrawn like the three farm laws”.

The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, mandates that the nature of all places of worship – except the one in Ayodhya that was then under litigation – shall be maintained as it was on August 15, 1947, and that no encroachment of any such place prior to the date can be challenged in courts.

Two-time MP Kushawaha said Monday, “If the three farm laws can be repealed by PM Narendra Modi over a protest by farmers, then this Act should be withdrawn too… I know about the provisions of the Act. Listening to a few people, the farm laws were repealed, then why can’t this Act be repealed by the Lok Sabha when it is an issue of faith for so many people?…”