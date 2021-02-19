Light rain, thunderstorms in parts of UP

February 19, 2021 5:07:59 am
Very light to light rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh while thunderstorm and hailstorm occurred at some pockets in eastern part of the state, the Meteorological department here said on Thursday.
There was no large change in day temperatures in all the divisions in the state.
The day temperatures were appreciably above normal in Moradabad, Meerut divisions; above normal in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra divisions and normal in the remaining divisions of the state, according to the MeT department.
Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 7 degrees Celsius, while Varanasi registered the highest at 29.7 degrees Celsius.
