Thursday, February 18, 2021
Light rain, thunderstorms in parts of UP

There was no large change in day temperatures in all the divisions in the state.

By: PTI | Lucknow |
February 19, 2021 5:07:59 am
A spell of rain lashes Lucknow on Thursday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Very light to light rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh while thunderstorm and hailstorm occurred at some pockets in eastern part of the state, the Meteorological department here said on Thursday.

The day temperatures were appreciably above normal in Moradabad, Meerut divisions; above normal in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra divisions and normal in the remaining divisions of the state, according to the MeT department.

Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 7 degrees Celsius, while Varanasi registered the highest at 29.7 degrees Celsius.

