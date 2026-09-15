He got life term for killing grandchild, now accused of wife’s trishul murder

Police said that during questioning, Kallan said he suspected that his wife had mixed a poisonous substance in his food. (Special arrangement)

A 50-year-old man convicted of murdering his grandchild and out on parole allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a trishul (trident) at their home in the Kulpahar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district. Kallan Raikwar was to return to Satna jail in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Police said Kallan quarrelled with his 45-year-old wife, Champa, on Sunday night, and accused her of mixing some poisonous substance into his food. He then allegedly struck her on the head and neck with a trident, killing her.

The accused did not inform anyone about the incident, and it only came to light the next morning when he informed his relatives who lived nearby.