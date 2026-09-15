He got life term for killing grandchild, now accused of wife’s trishul murder

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A 50-year-old man convicted of murdering his grandchild and out on parole allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a trishul (trident) at their home in the Kulpahar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district. Kallan Raikwar was to return to Satna jail in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.
Police said Kallan quarrelled with his 45-year-old wife, Champa, on Sunday night, and accused her of mixing some poisonous substance into his food. He then allegedly struck her on the head and neck with a trident, killing her.
The accused did not inform anyone about the incident, and it only came to light the next morning when he informed his relatives who lived nearby.
Police said their probe had revealed that Kallan had a history of violent behaviour. “Kallan has been arrested and will be produced before the court,” said Superintendent of Police, Mahoba, Shashank Singh. Kallan is serving a life sentence at the Satna jail.
Awadhesh Kumar Mishra, the Station House Officer of Kulpahar police station, said Kallan was arrested in 2014 for murdering his daughter’s 10-month-old child in Naugaon, Madhya Pradesh. He was convicted of smashing the infant’s head with a stone and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017. Kallan recently came home on a 14-day parole. His son Munna works as a labourer in Delhi. Another son died around four years ago.
According to police, they received information on Monday morning that a man had killed his wife at their house in Ragauliya Buzurg village. A police team rushed to the spot and took Kallan into custody.
Police said that during questioning, Kallan said he suspected that his wife had mixed a poisonous substance in his food. After the murder, he informed his family members, who alerted the police. Police found Kallan waiting at his home.
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