‘Let me hang Delhi 2012 gangrape convicts’: Shooter Vartika Singh writes to Amit Shah ‘in blood’

Singh said her hanging the rapists would “reinforce the concept that women are viewed as goddesses in India”. (Photo: ANI) Singh said her hanging the rapists would “reinforce the concept that women are viewed as goddesses in India”. (Photo: ANI)

Shooter Vartika Singh Sunday wrote a letter ‘in blood’ to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that she be allowed to hang the December 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts.

Singh was quoted by PTI as saying, “I have a letter in my hand that is written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I have written it with my blood. I have written that I should be allowed to execute the convicts. This will reinforce the concept that women are viewed as goddesses in India.”

Singh further said that her hanging the rapists would send out a strong message.

“This message should go to the entire world. The rapists should know that in India, a woman can execute them,” Singh said, urging all women actors, soldiers and public representatives to support her.

Singh, who identifies herself as an “international shooter”, had made news in September this year when she was booked by Uttar Pradesh police for heckling Babri Masjid case litigant Iqbal Ansari. According to the police, Singh had gone to Ansari’s house to “discuss the case” and then heckled and assaulted him.

Meanwhile, Tihar jail authorities in Delhi say they have received requests from other people too who are willing to act as hangman for the December 2012 gangrape convicts.

S Subash Srinivasan, a head constable from Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district, had earlier in the week written to the Director-General of Tihar, stating his willingness to serve as executioner.

According to PTI, the hangman at the Meerut prison, Pawan Jallad, has also indicated that he is ready to carry out the execution of the convicts.

Recently, after the Home Ministry recommended to President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy plea of one of the convicts in the December 16, 2012 case, Tihar Jail officials had requested the services of a hangman from Uttar Pradesh.

“A letter has been received from Tihar authorities that due to a lack of hangmen in their department, they are requesting the services of a hangman from UP. Only two hangmen are currently active in UP — one is from Meerut, while the other is from Lucknow. As per requirement, the services will be provided,” Anand Kumar, DG (Prisons), had said.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd