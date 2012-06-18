Leopard strays from sanctuary,falls in dry well

LUCKNOW: A leopard fell into a twenty-foot dry well in Bargarh range of Chitrakoot district,supposedly on Saturday night. The forest officials were unable to bring it out till late Sunday evening. According to forest officials,the leopard is supposed to have strayed from neighbouring Ranipur Wildlife Sanctuary and fell into a well near Turgwa village. They said the leopard could have fallen into the well in the night. Chitrakoot divisional forest officer (DFO) Rakesh Chandra said they had dropped a ladder,with gunny bags attached to it for the leopard to come out,but it did not as there was a large crowd near the well which had come to see it.

Chandra said they had also dropped a chicken for the leopard,which it refused to eat. Chandra said they will try other methods for bringing the feline out of the well if it could not come out with the help of the ladder in the night.

Constable and wife found

dead in Deoria home

LUCKNOW: Fifty-year-old police constable Tej Narain Choubey and his wife Neelam were found dead on the ground floor of their house in Deorias Shivpuram Colony on Sunday morning. The police suspect robbery was the motive behind the murder as household items were found scattered on the floor. The police believe the constable and his wife died after being hit with blunt objects on head. We are looking into all angles. Prima facie it appears loot was the motive behind the murder,said Additional SP,Dinesh Pal Singh.

