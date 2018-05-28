Leopard burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich

Residents of Bahraich’s Sipahi Purwa on Sunday allegedly burnt a leopard to death after the animal sneaked into the village and attacked around half-a-dozen people.

Officials said a case was being registration against the unidentified villagers while the three-year-old leopard’s body has been sent for postmortem.

“Seeing the leopard in a residential area, some villagers tried to chase it away. The leopard started running here and there and injured around half-a-dozen people. Forest department officials rushed to the village. Some villagers allegedly torched a bush under which the leopard was hiding,” divisional forest officer R P Singh said. The forest department officials doused the fire. “But by then, the leopard had suffered 60 per cent burns and

died soon,” he said.

He said the police will probe how the fire started and who was responsible. Singh said the leopard sneaked into the village from a nearby jungle in search of water. “Over the last one year, we have caught four leopards and sent them to the Lucknow zoo.”

