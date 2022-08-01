Lekhpal exam: Solvers gang among 21 held

Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested 21 persons from various districts for allegedly helping candidates cheat through the use of Bluetooth devices during an examination for recruitment of lekhpals for the state revenue department.

The examination was held on Sunday at 501 centres in 12 districts.

Speaking about the arrests, UP STF Additional Director General Amitabh Yash said, “The STF was tipped off that some gangs of solvers will be using Bluetooth devices to help applicants use unfair means during the examination. We have arrested 21 persons from different places in the state. The gang was headed by Narendra Kumar Patel and he was arrested. A few others who were involved have also been arrested. We have also arrested a person named Vijay Kant Patel from Prayagraj, who is associated with KL Patel — who is an old member of the cheating mafia.”

A statement issued by the STF stated that the main accused Vijay Kant along with his associates Dinesh Kumar Yadav and Sonu Kumar were held from Prayagraj.

“Vijay Kant had taken Rs 10 lakh from each of the seven candidates and had given them Bluetooth devices,” said the statement.

According to the statement, Vijay sent one of the candidates Pushpendra to a centre in Varanasi and another applicant Jai Singh Patel to a centre in Kanpur. “He told them that once the paper is out, they will be given the answers through the Bluetooth devices. Both Pushpendra and Jai Singh have been arrested,” the statement said.

An officer said Vijay and two of his associates were sitting in a car in Prayagraj and were supposed to give the answers to the candidates. “We have recovered 15 Bluetooth devices, six SIM cards, six earbuds, nine Bluetooth device cards, 10 mobile phones, a PAN card and Rs 620 from the car,” said an officer.

The statement released by the STF also claimed that Vijay used to work with K L Patel while he was in college and later got involved in the cheating syndicate.

“Around a month ago, he took money from five candidates and got them admitted to the Gramin Dak Sevak scheme. This has been verified and we are questioning the accused about it,” said the statement.

The statement also said that several candidates and dummy candidates were arrested from different districts by the STF on Sunday.

An STF team arrested three candidates from different centres after receiving information that they will be using unfair means in the examination.