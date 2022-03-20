Legislative Council Polls: SP MLA’s son, turncoats among 30 contestants named by BJP

The BJP on Saturday released a list of 30 candidates for the Legislative Council elections. Among them is Arun Kumar Yadav whose father, Ramakant Yadav, was elected as the Phoolpur-Pawai MLA on an SP ticket in the recent Assembly polls.

Arun was elected from the Phoolpur-Pawai assembly seat in 2017 on a BJP ticket. This time, the BJP had decided to not field him against his father.

A total of 36 seats will go to polls on April 9, and MLCs will be chosen by elected representatives in local bodies.

Besides Arun (Azamgarh-Mau), the BJP has fielded its yuva morcha president Pranshu Dutt Dwivedi from Etawah-Farrukhabad. He is cousin of BJP’s Farrukhabad MLA Sunil Dutt Dwivedi.

The BJP has rewarded four MLCs who had left the SP ahead of the assembly elections. They are Ravi Shankar Singh “Pappu” from Ballia, Rama Niranjan from Jhansi-Jalaun-Lalitpur, CP Chand from Gorakhpur-Maharajganj and Narendra Bhati from Bulandshahr. Ravi Shankar Singh is grandson of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar.

In Rae Bareli, Dinesh Pratap Singh, a two-term Congress MLC from the seat, is the BJP candidate. Fighting as the BJP nominee in the recent Assembly polls, his brother Rakesh lost the Harchandpur seat in Rae Bareli. However, he had won the seat in 2017 as the Congress candidate.

Notably, according to the February 4 notification by the Election Commission, the first phase of polling was scheduled for 29 seats, but following the requests of political parties to shift the polling after the Assembly polls, the Election Commission had postponed the Council polls.

According to the new schedule announced on March 6, the last date for filing nomination (started on Tuesday) is March 19, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is March 23.

Gram pradhans, members of kshetra panchayats, zila panchayats, municipal corporations and municipal boards will cast their vote on April 9.