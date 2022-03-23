Legislative Council Polls: SP candidates ‘attacked’, say BJP behind it

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday alleged that its candidate Udaiveer Singh was attacked by ruling BJP workers while he was on his way to file his nominations for the legislative council polls in Etah district. The BJP has denied the charge.

The attack on Udaiveer Singh, who is also the sitting SP MLC from Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri seat, comes a day after another SP nominee was allegedly attacked in Farrukhabad district. The party alleged the attackers tore Singh’s nomination papers.

Singh’s nomination was also later rejected on Tuesday.

SP’s national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary met the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Ajay Kumar Shukla, demanding immediate action against those involved in the assault against the SP candidates. The CEO said that his team would collect a report from the returning officer of the district and send it to the election commissioner.

SP’s Etah unit president Abdul Waheed said, “On Monday morning, Udaiveer Singh filed his nomination papers. There were some mistakes in the affidavit so Singh was asked to complete formalities. When he later returned to the collectorate with another set of nomination papers, he was attacked by BJP workers.”

“The attackers caught hold of Singh and hit him before snatching his second set of nomination papers, where several police officials were present,” he added.

Waheed also said that as there were few formalities left in the affidavit that Singh filed on Monday, he was asked to complete the formalities on Tuesday morning before 11 am. “But the BJP workers did not allow anyone to go inside the collectorate in the morning. They again created ruckus and attacked Singh. Since the nomination formalities were incomplete, so it was rejected.” said Waheed while talking about Singh’s cancelled nominations.

“When I was attacked near the collectorate, the police stood as spectators and did not intervene,” said SP nominee Udaiveer Singh, adding that he would file an online police complaint on reaching Lucknow. He also accused the Superintendent of Police and the District Magistrate of Etah to be involved in the incident. There seemed to be a conspiracy against me, he added.

BJP’s Etah unit chief Sandeep Jain denied the SP leader’s allegations that his party workers were involved in the attack.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Etah, Dhananjay Singh Kushwaha said an FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons into the matter.

In Farrukhabad district, SP’s nominee from Etawah-Farrukhabad seat Harish Kumar alleged that he was attacked by a group of BJP workers on Monday afternoon. “My lawyer and I along with my associates were on our way to the Farrukhabad collectorate office to file nomination papers when a group of BJP workers came and started abusing us. They assaulted me and tore my nomination papers.”

Kumar alleged that the police officials present at the spot did not intervene. “It was only later that some people came to our rescue. Along with the police, they took me inside the collectorate where I filed my nomination,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Farrukhabad unit chief Rupesh Gupta dismissed the allegations. Police said that no complaint has been filed in connection with the incident.