Legislative Council elections in Uttar Pradesh: Where BJP lost & to who

The ruling BJP lost only three seats out of the 36 seats in the biennial elections to the Legislative Council in Uttar Pradesh. The three seats where the BJP nominees faced defeat were Varanasi, Azamgarh-Mau and Pratapgarh.

The Indian Express lists the three seats and the winners.

Varanasi

The BJP’s defeat in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, surprised many as the party nominee came a poor third.

Annapurna Singh, 48, the wife of jailed don Brijesh Kumar Singh, won the seat comprehensively by polling 4,234 votes. Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Umesh Yadav came a distant second with 345 votes, while BJP’s Sudama Singh Patel finished third with only 170 votes.

This was Annapurna Singh’s second-time victory from the seat. Annapurna, a Class IX pass out, was elected MLC from the same seat in 2010 on a BSP ticket. In 2016, BSP expelled her from the party for “anti-party activities” when she started canvassing for her husband who was planning to contest the MLC polls as an Independent. He contested MLC polls from jail and won. BJP had not fielded its candidate against him then.

Brijesh Singh’s nephew, Sushil Singh, is the BJP MLA from Saiyeraja in Chanduali district. The Varanasi local authorities seat has been won by the Singh family since 2008. Earlier, Brijesh Singh’s brother, Udainath Singh alias Chulbul Singh, had won the same seat twice as a BJP candidate.

Azamgarh-Mau

Vikrant Singh “Rishu”, the son of expelled BJP leader Yashwant Singh, won from Azamgarh-Mau seat as an Independent, defeating BJP’s Arun Kumar Yadav by over 1266 votes.

Vikrant’s father Yashwant Singh, who is an MLC, was expelled from the BJP last week for fielding his son against the official BJP candidate.

Yashwant is considered close to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and had vacated his MLC seat for him in 2017 to enable him to become the CM after the BJP’s victory in the Assembly polls.

Vikrant, 38, made his debut in electoral politics in 2016 by getting elected as a Zila Panchayat member with the help of Samajwadi Party support. He joined the BJP with his father a year later.

Last year, he wanted to contest the zila panchayat election as a BJP-backed candidate. However, the party did not support him, saying that his father was already an MLC and backing him in the polls would give rise to the charge of promoting nepotism.

Vikrant, who is a post-graduate in Arts, defeated former MLA Arun Kumar Yadav. Notably, Arun is the son of sitting SP MLA from Phoolpur-Pawai in Azamgarh district, Ramakant Yadav.

Pratapgarh

Akshay Pratap Singh alias “Gopal ji”, a close associate of Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya, won from Pratapgarh local authority constituency for the fifth time. Contesting as a nominee of Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik), a party floated by Raja Bhaiyya in 2018, Akshay Pratap Singh defeated BJP’s Hari Pratap Singh.

Akshay Pratap Singh, 51, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Pratapgarh as a Samajwadi Party candidate in 2004. He was elected MLC from Pratapgarh first time in 1998. Once he had contested MLC election from jail and won. He has been MLC twice as an SP nominee, twice as an Independent.

On his victory, he said, “One who works on the ground for public welfare, wins. I won because of the hard work and social service of my party workers.”

Notably, all these three non-BJP winners belong to the Thakur caste.

Speaking on the party’s defeat, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Party will review the local factors that led to defeat on these three seats. Otherwise, it’s an achievement for the BJP that it has won a majority both in Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad.”

According to sources in the BJP, the party’s local workers were not much active in the three seats where the party lost, and even the candidates did not display eagerness to contest strongly.

“Considering these situations, we were sure that BJP will lose the election in Varanasi and Azamgarh-Mau seats. But we were expecting to win Pratapgarh. But chances were very weak,” said a BJP leader.

A party functionary in the Kashi region said, “The party’s responsible office-bearers did not show any interest in reaching out to voters in this election.”