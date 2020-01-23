‘Left out’ of DGP candidates’ list, top IPS officer moves HC

Jawahar Lal Tripathi is a 1986 batch IPS officer. Jawahar Lal Tripathi is a 1986 batch IPS officer.

SENIOR IPS officer Jawahar Lal Tripathi, who is posted as director-general (DG) of civil defence department of the state police, on Wednesday filed a petition to the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court raising an objection over the UP government “not including” his name in the panel of IPS officers sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to be considered for the post of the next DGP of the state. The government reportedly sent the list of panel of the officers to the commission recently.

Tripathi is a 1986 batch IPS officer. “In his petition, likely to be heard on January 24, Tripathi has prayed that the state government should consider him too and send his name to the UPSC, said Tripathi’s lawyer, Nutan Thakur.

UP DGP Om Prakash Singh is due to retire on January 31.

Nutan Thakur told The Indian Express, “Not considering the name of Tripathi is against provision set by the Supreme Court.”

She added, “Jawahar Lal Tripathi is a senior IPS officer of DG rank posted in Lucknow. He has around eight months of service left. We have also stated in the petition that if Tripathi is eligible for the post of UP DGP, why did the state government not send his name to UPSC?”

Tripathi was unavailable for comment.

At present, there are 17 DG-rank officers in the Uttar Pradesh cadre and among them, Bhawesh Kumar Singh and Mahendra Modi are set to retire in January this year while three others Duli Lukaratnam, Virendra Kumar and S Javeed Ahmad will retire in March.

Three DG-rank oficers – Dr A P Maheshwari, Arun Kumar and Nasir Kamal – are presently on deputation. Maheshwari is DG Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Arun Kumar is DG, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Nasir Kamal is DG, Border Security Force (BSF).

Apart from Tripathi, other senior IPS officers of DG rank include Hitesh Chandra Awasthy and Sujan Vir Singh. Awasthy is Director General, vigilance while Sujan Vir Singh is Director General, training.

According to sources, the names of Awasthy and Sujanvir are part of the panel sent by the government and the four others are Raj Kumar Vishwakarma, G L Meena, Vishwajeet Mahapatra and R P Singh.

