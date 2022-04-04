LDA razes ‘building of cop’ held for Kanpur businessman murder

THE Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Sunday razed a building reportedly belonging to police inspector Jagat Narayan Singh, who is currently lodged in a jail in connection with the murder of Kanpur-based property dealer Manish Gupta.

Singh was SHO of Ramgarh police station in Gorakhpur when the murder took place on September 28 last year.

On Sunday morning, an LDA team reached Chinahat area and demolished the building.

“We have received a complaint that the building was constructed illegally. During the inquiry, we found that the building was constructed without following several formalities like the map of the building was not passed. We had sent several notices to the building owner but did not receive a reply. Then the demolition order was passed,” said LDA Additional Secretary Gyanendra Verma, adding that the building was lying vacant.

Vibhuti Khand Assistant Commissioner of Police Anoop Kumar Singh said, “We could not confirm the identity of the building owner, but it is said that it is owned by jailed inspector Jagat Narain Singh.”

Notably, Manish Gupta was allegedly beaten to death by policemen inside a hotel room in Gorakhpur, where had checked in along with his two friends, during a raid at the hotel on September 28.