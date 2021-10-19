Lawyer ‘shot dead by colleague’ on court premises; Priyanka Gandhi claims no one is safe

A 57-year-old lawyer was shot dead by a colleague inside the Shahjahanpur district court premises in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the police said.

The police arrested Suresh Kumar Gupta, 64. They said the killing of Bhupendra Singh was the fallout of a land dispute.

Both had recently cleared their law degrees and, with no clients, were fighting a number of cases they had filed against each other, said a senior officer.

“Gupta has said he was fed up with Singh, who used to make false allegations against him. During the course of the investigation, we collected CCTV footage and found him near the spot,” said Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Anand.

Gupta allegedly shot Singh inside a room located on the second floor of the court building in the morning. Police claimed they found blood stains on Gupta’s shirt when they caught him.

A retired bank employee, Gupta completed his law degree in 2020 and began his practice the same year. Singh, meanwhile, completed his law degree in 2019.

The police said Singh had been running a coaching institute at Gupta’s premises in Shahjahanpur several years back. In 2000, Gupta got his property vacated through a court order. He also sought help from the police after Singh did not vacate the property, the police said.

Gupta got 20 FIRs registered on multiple charges against Singh over the court directive. The police SP said Gupta, too, got seven FIRs lodged against Singh on the issue.

“We are collecting details of those cases. We have come to know Gupta and Singh were looking after their cases as they did not have any client,” said the SP.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the incident was a reminder that no one is safe in today’s Uttar Pradesh.

“The legal and judicial fraternity is an integral pillar of our democracy. The brutal murder of an advocate in broad daylight in court premises in Shahjahanpur is another chilling reminder that no one is safe in today’s Uttar Pradesh – not women, not farmers and now not advocates,” she tweeted.

BSP president Mayawati said the killing exposed the BJP government’s claims of strict law and order in the state.

“The murder of a lawyer on the court premises of Shahjahanpur district of UP in broad daylight is very sad and shameful. It exposes the law and order situation under the BJP government and its claims in this regard. The question arises as to who is safe in UP. The government should pay proper attention to this,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said Uttar Pradesh has become number one in the country in “ease of doing crime” under the BJP.

“The truth behind the ‘encounter government’s’ false propaganda has been exposed before the public by the murder of a lawyer in Shahjahanpur court. UP has become number one in ‘ease of doing crime’ under the BJP government,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

With PTI inputs