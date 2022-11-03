Lawyer ‘misleads’ court for bail, HC issues notice

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to an advocate after it was found that the lawyer had “misled” the court by concealing that his client’s bail application had earlier been rejected by the court yet he acquired bail from another bench of the same high court.

The court stated that advocate Parmanand Gupta got the bail application of his clients approved without “disclosing that earlier the high court had rejected the bail application” of the same person. He later got the bail plea approved by a different bench. The two bail orders were challenged by the state government.

Passing two similar orders on Wednesday, the court cancelled the bail of two accused in different cases — Mohd Rizwan and Vinay Talwar — the plea was granted after Gupta used fraudulent methods to mislead the bench. “He had obtained several similar orders by concealing the material aspect of the matter that earlier another Bench of this Court had rejected the bail application of the accused persons,” said the bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh.

The court also said that “this is not the solitary case” in which Gupta had “grossly misconducted himself against the Bar Council Rules, professional ethics and unbecoming of the officer of the Court”.

The court issued a notice to Gupta and asked him why he should not be tried for “committing the contempt of this court and his entry to the High Court be barred in order to protect the dignity and integrity of the High Court”. He has been given two weeks’ time to file a reply to the show-cause notice.