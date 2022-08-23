scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Lawyer held for ‘stalking’ woman judge in Hamirpur

The complainant, a civil judge, said the lawyer used to stalk her when she went for a evening walk and also stared at her when at work.

Hamirpur SP Shubham Patel said the lawyer was produced in a local court which sent him to judicial custody. (Representational/File)

The Hamirpur police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old practising lawyer for allegedly stalking a woman judge and passing inappropriate comments against her.

The complainant, a civil judge, said the lawyer used to stalk her when she went for a evening walk and also stared at her when at work.

On the basis of her complaint, the police on Friday had registered an FIR against the lawyer under IPC sections 354-D (stalking) and 354-C (voyeurism).

Hamirpur SP Shubham Patel said the lawyer was produced in a local court which sent him to judicial custody.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

In her complaint to the police, the judge had alleged that the lawyer ogled at her through a gap between the wall behind her chamber and it made her feel uncomfortable.

She also claimed that he had passed objectionable remarks on her.

More from Lucknow

Earlier, before the lawyer’s arrest, Hamirpur ASP Anoop Kumar said the police were collecting evidence against the accused based on the woman judge’s complaint.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 01:34:04 am
Next Story

Talatis call off their 20-day strike after govt assurance

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement