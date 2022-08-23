Lawyer held for ‘stalking’ woman judge in Hamirpur

The Hamirpur police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old practising lawyer for allegedly stalking a woman judge and passing inappropriate comments against her.
The complainant, a civil judge, said the lawyer used to stalk her when she went for a evening walk and also stared at her when at work.
On the basis of her complaint, the police on Friday had registered an FIR against the lawyer under IPC sections 354-D (stalking) and 354-C (voyeurism).
Hamirpur SP Shubham Patel said the lawyer was produced in a local court which sent him to judicial custody.
In her complaint to the police, the judge had alleged that the lawyer ogled at her through a gap between the wall behind her chamber and it made her feel uncomfortable.
She also claimed that he had passed objectionable remarks on her.
Earlier, before the lawyer’s arrest, Hamirpur ASP Anoop Kumar said the police were collecting evidence against the accused based on the woman judge’s complaint.
