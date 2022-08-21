Lawyer booked for stalking woman judge in Hamirpur

A practising lawyer has been booked in Hamirpur district for allegedly stalking a woman judge and passing inappropriate comments against her.

The complainant, a civil judge, said the lawyer would stalk her when she went for a evening walk and also stared at her when at work.

On the basis of her complaint, the police on Friday registered an FIR against the lawyer under Sections 354-D (stalking) and 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code. He has not been arrested so far.

Hamirpur Additional superintendent of Police (ASP) Anoop Kumar said that they were collecting evidence in this regard

and legal action was being taken taken against the accused.

The complainant has alleged that the lawyer had been harassing her for nearly a month, the police said.

She claimed that lawyer ogled at her through a gap between the wall behind her chamber that made her feel uncomfortable.

She also alleged that he had passed objectionable remarks on her.