Lawyer booked for stalking woman judge in Hamirpur

A practising lawyer has been booked in Hamirpur district for allegedly stalking a woman judge and passing inappropriate comments against her.
The complainant, a civil judge, said the lawyer would stalk her when she went for a evening walk and also stared at her when at work.
On the basis of her complaint, the police on Friday registered an FIR against the lawyer under Sections 354-D (stalking) and 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code. He has not been arrested so far.
Hamirpur Additional superintendent of Police (ASP) Anoop Kumar said that they were collecting evidence in this regard
and legal action was being taken taken against the accused.
Subscriber Only Stories
The complainant has alleged that the lawyer had been harassing her for nearly a month, the police said.
She claimed that lawyer ogled at her through a gap between the wall behind her chamber that made her feel uncomfortable.
She also alleged that he had passed objectionable remarks on her.
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramulu's praise for rival Siddaramaiah
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Sri Lanka delegation in talks with Indian ashrams for tie-ups to boost tourism
10 officers from ATS, three from CID to probe Pansare murder case: Govt to HC
Man held from Shirdi over planting of IED in police officer’s vehicle in Punjab
IIT Bombay awards 449 PhDs, highest ever
222 Govindas from Mumbai injured
Fadnavis seeking votes in Balasaheb’s name, Modi era over: Uddhav
‘DST will support agri start-ups’: Jitendra Singh
Ajit Pawar: Govt can’t take decision on whims & wishes of one person
Man arrested for making minors beg at traffic signal
Mumbai: Security stepped up, Gateway, tourist spots shut
Dera Bassi: MC president arrested for casteist remarks; Cong cries vendetta, launches protest
Ravi Pujari, extradited from Senegal in 2020, acquitted in Bengaluru builder’s 2001 murder case