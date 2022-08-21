scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Lawyer booked for stalking woman judge in Hamirpur

The complainant, a civil judge, said the lawyer would stalk her when she went for an evening walk and also stared at her when at work.

On the basis of her complaint, the police on Friday registered an FIR against the lawyer under Sections 354-D (stalking) and 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code. He has not been arrested so far.

A practising lawyer has been booked in Hamirpur district for allegedly stalking a woman judge and passing inappropriate comments against her.

Hamirpur Additional superintendent of Police (ASP) Anoop Kumar said that they were collecting evidence in this regard
and legal action was being taken taken against the accused.

The complainant has alleged that the lawyer had been harassing her for nearly a month, the police said.

She claimed that lawyer ogled at her through a gap between the wall behind her chamber that made her feel uncomfortable.

She also alleged that he had passed objectionable remarks on her.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 02:34:49 am
