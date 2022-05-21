Law student shot dead at home, hunt on for 3 suspects

A 28-YEAR-OLD man allegedly gunned down a 24-year-old law college student after barging into his residence along with two aides in Pauli Khurd village on the outskirts of Meerut on Friday, police said. The victim, Parag Singh, was shot six times and died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital a few hours later, they added.

Police identified the main accused as Sunny Kaakran, who they said is a “history-sheeter and an inter-state criminal”. They added that the crime may have been the fallout of an “unfinished” land deal.

“We have formed several teams of the local police ,Crime Branch and the Special Task Force to nab the suspects and have also alerted our Haryana counterparts as the main accused is wanted in the neighbouring state in connection with cases of murder,loot and dacoity,” Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary told The Indian Express.

The victim’s father, Nirankar Singh, told the police that Sunny and his accomplices forcibly entered his house around 8 am on Friday. They then opened fire indiscriminately. Parag, who was working on a college project on his laptop, was seriously injured in the firing, added Singh.

The police said Sunny’s family had sold a plot of land to a member of Parag’s family .They collected the money in advance and later allegedly refused to go through with the legal formalities for handing over the land, police added.

“The unfinished deal resulted in a feud between the two families. Over two dozen cases are pending against Sunny in eight police stations in Meerut and others in Haryana. He is carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on his whereabouts. We are hopeful of arresting him soon,” said Subodh Kumar Saxena, in-charge of the local police station.