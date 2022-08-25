Law officer jobs: Allahabad HC directs UP to reply, says ‘we share PIL’s concern’

While expressing “concern” over transparency in the appointment of 220 law officers in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to file a reply to a PIL, which alleged that appointments were made without following due procedure as laid down by the Supreme Court.

Stating that the concern of the petitioners “about the transparency, fairness and objectivity in the matter of engagement of state lawyers cannot be doubted”, the Bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Prakash Singh directed the state government to file a reply by the Principal Secretary (Law/ Legal Remembrancer) stating what steps “are being taken/proposed to be taken for ensuring that observations and directions of the Supreme Court in the case of Brijeshwar Singh Chahal… are implemented in their true spirit”.

The court gave six weeks to the state government to file the affidavit and listed the matter for further hearing on October 17.

In the case of Brijeshwar Singh Chahal, the Supreme Court had directed the states to take appropriate steps to reform their system of selection and appointment of government advocates.

The PIL, filed by a group of lawyers, has sought quashing of the appointments of 220 state law officers, alleging that the appointments were made on the recommendation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The PIL alleged that the procedure for appointments was not followed as per the regulations laid down by the Supreme Court.

The High Court said that it “shares the concern of the petitioners that the entire process should be more transparent and objective”.