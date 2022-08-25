scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Law officer jobs: Allahabad HC directs UP to reply, says ‘we share PIL’s concern’

The court gave six weeks to the state government to file the affidavit and listed the matter for further hearing on October 17.

The PIL was filed by advocates Rama Shankar Tiwari, Shashank Kumar Shukla and Arvind Kumar through advocates Alok Kirti Mishra and D K Tripathi. (File Photo)

While expressing “concern” over transparency in the appointment of 220 law officers in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to file a reply to a PIL, which alleged that appointments were made without following due procedure as laid down by the Supreme Court.

Stating that the concern of the petitioners “about the transparency, fairness and objectivity in the matter of engagement of state lawyers cannot be doubted”, the Bench comprising Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Prakash Singh directed the state government to file a reply by the Principal Secretary (Law/ Legal Remembrancer) stating what steps “are being taken/proposed to be taken for ensuring that observations and directions of the Supreme Court in the case of Brijeshwar Singh Chahal… are implemented in their true spirit”.

The court gave six weeks to the state government to file the affidavit and listed the matter for further hearing on October 17.

In the case of Brijeshwar Singh Chahal, the Supreme Court had directed the states to take appropriate steps to reform their system of selection and appointment of government advocates.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...Premium
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The PIL, filed by a group of lawyers, has sought quashing of the appointments of 220 state law officers, alleging that the appointments were made on the recommendation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The PIL alleged that the procedure for appointments was not followed as per the regulations laid down by the Supreme Court.

More from Lucknow

The High Court said that it “shares the concern of the petitioners that the entire process should be more transparent and objective”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 02:59:10 am
Next Story

Hate speech involving Yogi Adityanath: SC reserves decision on plea against Allahabad HC order

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

Here's what NTA plans for CUET next year

Here's what NTA plans for CUET next year

Kiara Advani on meeting Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Will never forget that evening…’

Kiara Advani on meeting Sidharth Malhotra: ‘Will never forget that evening…’

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

VVS Laxman is interim head coach for Asia Cup

VVS Laxman is interim head coach for Asia Cup

Apple sends out invites for Sep 7 event
‘Far Out’

Apple sends out invites for Sep 7 event

NC indicates will contest all 90 seats when J-K polls held

NC indicates will contest all 90 seats when J-K polls held

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement