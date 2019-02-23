Law and order improved since BJP came to power in UP: Yogi Adiyanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the law and order situation in the state has significantly improved since his government came to power in the state.

At the ‘Yuvaon ki Mann ki Baat’ programme organised at the Institute of Engineering & Technology College in Lucknow, Adityanath interacted with more than two lakh students from across the state through video-conferencing.

“A lot has changed in Uttar Pradesh in the last one year. Earlier, students from this state would feel ashamed to introduce themselves as a resident of Uttar Pradesh, but now they feel proud,” he said.

Answering a question on the anti-BJP alliance formed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he asked the students if they “want a stable or an unstable government”.

“The Opposition alliance doesn’t even have a leader,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the CM handed over appointment letters to 250 teachers at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University and distributed laptops among students who have performed well. He also laid foundation stones for 21 projects.

In another event, smartphones were distributed to lekhpals (revenue clerks) and revenue officers of the Lucknow region.

Though the decision to give away phones was taken during Akhilesh government, it wasn’t implemented. The smartphones were distributed after lekhpals and revenue officers brought this to the government’s attention.