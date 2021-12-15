Launching half-baked projects won’t help BJP in election: Maya

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that despite the Central and state governments making “big announcements and inaugurating half-baked projects in UP” just before the Assembly elections, it would not be able to sway public support in its favour.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mayawati said, “Some parties are promising multiple people tickets from one seat in order to gather crowds and they keep doing all kinds of theatrics. Along with this, before the elections have been announced, the central and the UP governments are making big announcements, holding inaugurations, foundation stone laying ceremonies of incomplete projects. Despite all this, public support to these parties will not increase and the people of UP have understood this. But I would still like to appeal to people to be wary of such ploys.”

Referring to a number of BSP leaders, including prominent leaders such as Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar, joining the SP in the last few weeks, Mayawati said that “selfish leaders who have been expelled from parties” were joining other parties but added that it would not increase the public support for other parties.

“Just before the elections, other parties are inducting expelled leaders, who are selfish. This will not increase public support for these parties. People call such leaders aaya Ram, gaya Ram,” she said, adding: “The media still portrays such joinings as big things to influence their thinking, but it doesn’t have any truth in them. Hence, the BSP keeps itself clean from such leaders.”