Latest Prayagraj demolition: Residence of gun shop owner

A day after a portion of the house where former MP Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen had allegedly been living was demolished, the Prayagraj Development Authority on Thursday demolished another house belonging to a person who owns a gun shop.

PDA secretary Ajeet Kumar Singh said the action was taken as the map for the house was not passed by the authority.

According to PDA officials, the house belonged to Safdar Ali, and action over the alleged illegal construction was going on since 2020. Ali, however, claimed that the house belonged to his sons.

A senior police officer said as of now, Ali was not found to be connected with Atiq. “We can’t say if he has any connection with Ahmad at this stage,” said the officer. “The proceedings against the illegal construction were started in 2020. He was served multiple notices and was asked to vacate the house several times. He ignored these notices. Today, the house was demolished by our team,” said Singh.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ali said, “I had no information. I was told at 11.30 am that I should vacate the house and that it would be demolished. The police officers who came here didn’t even give me a reason for the demolition. The house belongs to my sons, not me. It’s wrong that a notice was served to me. A probe should be done, and I should be told what crime I have committed…” “The action was taken in haste without any investigation,” he added.

PDA officials had said the house that was demolished on Wednesday belonged to Atiq’s aide Jafar Ahmad and it was built without ‘completing formalities.

Shaista Parveen, Atiq Ahmad and their two sons have been accused of the murder of Umesh Pal and his gunner in a broad daylight in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj on February 24. The police have said Umesh Pal was the prime witness in the 2005 murder of BSP legislator Raju Pal.

Advertisement

Atiq’s younger brother and former MLA Khalid Azeem, alias, Ashraf, and two others have also been named in the FIR.

Atiq is lodged in a jail in a Gujarat jail, while Ashraf is in the Bareilly Central Jail. The police have said that Shaista Parveen is on the run and raids are being conducted to trace her.