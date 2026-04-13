 ‘Larger conspiracy’ to revive Naxalism? UP CM Yogi amid Noida workers’ protest

The CM said there are indications that “certain forces” may be attempting to exploit worker unrest to disturb law and order. 

Written by: Maulshree Seth
3 min readLucknowUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 01:03 PM IST
UP labour laws enforcement will be strengthened, with CM Yogi Adityanath directing authorities to ensure fair wages, worker safety, and timely grievance redressal. (File Photo)As workers in Noida Phase 2 protest demanding a wage hike, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calls it a “larger conspiracy” to revive Naxalism and directed authorities to remain vigilant remain alert. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Amid the ongoing protest by workers in Noida Phase 2 demanding a wage hike, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged concerns over a possible “larger conspiracy” to revive Naxalism and directed authorities to remain vigilant against “disruptive elements”.

In a statement issued after a high-level review meeting in Lucknow on Sunday night, the Chief Minister said that while labour welfare remains the government’s top priority, there are indications that “certain forces” may be attempting to exploit worker unrest to disturb law and order.

He said that Naxalism in the country is nearly over, but efforts to reignite such activities could be part of a “broader conspiracy”.

“Desh mein naxalvaad ab lagbhag samaapti ki sthiti mein hai, kintu ise punarjeevit karne ke prayas ek badi saazish ka hissa ho sakte hain. Haal hi ke kuch pradarshanon mein bhraamak evam vighatanakari tatvon ke shamil hone ki aashanka hai (Naxalism in the country is now nearly finished, but attempts to revive it could be part of a larger conspiracy. There is a possibility that misleading and disruptive elements were involved in some recent protests),” said Adityanath in a statement late on Sunday night.

Officials said industrial regions of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Meerut, Firozabad, Moradabad, Varanasi and Gorakhpur have been asked to be on high alert.

Live | liveNoida Labour Protest News Today Live Updates: Police on high alert after Noida workers protest turns violent, traffic from Chilla Border hit

Directing officials to act swiftly to deal with protests, the CM asked industrial development authorities to establish direct dialogue with industry bodies, unit managements and workers within 24 hours to address grievances and prevent escalation. He stressed that genuine worker concerns must be resolved through timely, transparent and fair mechanisms.

Story continues below this ad

The CM also instructed the administration to identify and take strict action against elements trying to incite unrest under the guise of labour representation, calling for heightened surveillance in industrial areas and activation of intelligence networks to monitor any provocative or destabilising activities.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to labour rights, Adityanath said all industrial units must strictly comply with labour laws and ensure fair wages, safe working conditions and basic facilities for workers.

According to officials, on Monday morning, a large number of workers from various industrial units in Noida gathered to press for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration, which entered its fourth day.

The protest, however, escalated into violence as some participants allegedly vandalised property, pelted stones and set a vehicle on fire.

Story continues below this ad

Police officers said adequate deployment has been ensured in the industrial unit areas under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate. Authorities also appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours and assured that normalcy is being restored in the affected areas.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 13: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments