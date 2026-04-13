 ‘Larger conspiracy’ to revive Naxalism? UP CM Yogi amid Noida workers’ protest

Amid the ongoing protest by workers in Noida Phase 2 demanding a wage hike, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged concerns over a possible “larger conspiracy” to revive Naxalism and directed authorities to remain vigilant against “disruptive elements”.
He said that Naxalism in the country is nearly over, but efforts to reignite such activities could be part of a “broader conspiracy”.
“Desh mein naxalvaad ab lagbhag samaapti ki sthiti mein hai, kintu ise punarjeevit karne ke prayas ek badi saazish ka hissa ho sakte hain. Haal hi ke kuch pradarshanon mein bhraamak evam vighatanakari tatvon ke shamil hone ki aashanka hai (Naxalism in the country is now nearly finished, but attempts to revive it could be part of a larger conspiracy. There is a possibility that misleading and disruptive elements were involved in some recent protests),” said Adityanath in a statement late on Sunday night.
Officials said industrial regions of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Meerut, Firozabad, Moradabad, Varanasi and Gorakhpur have been asked to be on high alert.
Directing officials to act swiftly to deal with protests, the CM asked industrial development authorities to establish direct dialogue with industry bodies, unit managements and workers within 24 hours to address grievances and prevent escalation. He stressed that genuine worker concerns must be resolved through timely, transparent and fair mechanisms.
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The CM also instructed the administration to identify and take strict action against elements trying to incite unrest under the guise of labour representation, calling for heightened surveillance in industrial areas and activation of intelligence networks to monitor any provocative or destabilising activities.
Reiterating the government’s commitment to labour rights, Adityanath said all industrial units must strictly comply with labour laws and ensure fair wages, safe working conditions and basic facilities for workers.
According to officials, on Monday morning, a large number of workers from various industrial units in Noida gathered to press for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration, which entered its fourth day.
The protest, however, escalated into violence as some participants allegedly vandalised property, pelted stones and set a vehicle on fire.
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Police officers said adequate deployment has been ensured in the industrial unit areas under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate. Authorities also appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours and assured that normalcy is being restored in the affected areas.