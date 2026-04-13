 ‘Larger conspiracy’ to revive Naxalism? UP CM Yogi amid Noida workers’ protest

Amid the ongoing protest by workers in Noida Phase 2 demanding a wage hike, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged concerns over a possible “larger conspiracy” to revive Naxalism and directed authorities to remain vigilant against “disruptive elements”.

In a statement issued after a high-level review meeting in Lucknow on Sunday night, the Chief Minister said that while labour welfare remains the government’s top priority, there are indications that “certain forces” may be attempting to exploit worker unrest to disturb law and order.

He said that Naxalism in the country is nearly over, but efforts to reignite such activities could be part of a “broader conspiracy”.

“Desh mein naxalvaad ab lagbhag samaapti ki sthiti mein hai, kintu ise punarjeevit karne ke prayas ek badi saazish ka hissa ho sakte hain. Haal hi ke kuch pradarshanon mein bhraamak evam vighatanakari tatvon ke shamil hone ki aashanka hai (Naxalism in the country is now nearly finished, but attempts to revive it could be part of a larger conspiracy. There is a possibility that misleading and disruptive elements were involved in some recent protests),” said Adityanath in a statement late on Sunday night. Officials said industrial regions of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Meerut, Firozabad, Moradabad, Varanasi and Gorakhpur have been asked to be on high alert.