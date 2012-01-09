Laptop to all,BJP will keep its flock of 403 nicely Net worked

The BJP has decided to provide laptops,with internet data card,to its candidates for the Assembly election in the state so that they remain connected with the party office and are constantly updated with important news and other information that could come handy in their campaign.

Party leaders keeping a tab on news channels will e-mail important news reports to them without any delay. Besides,important orders of the Election Commission as well as the party would be communicated to them promptly.

The main objective of giving laptops to the candidates is to keep them updated with information and facilitate communication. They could also use it for management of poll expenditure, said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi,the partys national vice-president and in charge of the UP poll campaign.

Naqvi said the candidates can use the the laptops for sending photographs and videos of their public meetings. The candidates,who are not conversant with the laptops can hire people,for the job for the election period.

All six regional and some district offices have been provided internet and other districts will get it by January 15,said a leader.

BJP hits back at Rahul for Ram remark

Lucknow: Reacting to Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhis statement that the BJP had sold the name of Lord Ram,the BJP today said that Rahul Gandhi did not know Lord Rams legacy. In an affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court in the Ram Setu case,the UPA government had even denied the existence of Lord Ram, BJP chief spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Sunday.

