‘Land scam’ in Sambhal: Officials among 31 booked for illegal transfer and possession of land worth Rs 100 cr

According to the police, the disputed land was allegedly leased in 1967 by the Sambhal Municipal Council to Saeedul Rehman without obtaining the mandatory approval of the state government. It has been alleged that Rehman subsequently transferred portions of the land to other private parties.

Police in Sambhal have booked 31 people, including serving and former government officials, over the alleged fraudulent transfer and illegal occupation of nearly 38 bighas of gram sabha land at a prime location, valued at around Rs 100 crore.

The FIR also named several persons who were allegedly in possession of the land.

Among the 31 people named in the FIR are the then Deputy Director of Consolidation, the then Executive Officer of the Sambhal Municipal Council, and several other serving and former government officials.

No one has been arrested so far.

The case was registered following an inquiry into a complaint filed by a resident, who had alleged that the transfer of the public land was secured through forged records, involving revenue and municipal officials, along with private individuals.