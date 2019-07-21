‘Land grab’ for university: Three more cases against Azam Khan, ex-cop aide

Three more cases were filed in Rampur against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan and retired deputy superintendent of police (deputy SP) Aaley Hasan Khan in connection with alleged land grab for a university. This takes the total number of FIRs against the duo in the same case to 26 within a week. All cases are lodged at Azim Nagar police Station.

The former station officer of Azim Nagar, Kushal Veer, was also named in 13 of the total cases, said Rampur Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma. Veer is posted in Badaun district.

The accused are alleged to have forcibly acquired land from farmers to extend Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Azam is chancellor of the university and Aaley chief security officer. Aaley is on the run. His son was recently arrested for allegedly indulging in a scuffle with a police team that reached his home to arrest Aaley.

“I have written a letter to the additional director general (Bareilly), informing about cases lodged against sub-inspector Kushal Veer posted in Badaun,” said Sharma.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Badaun) Ashok Kumar Tripathi said Veer will be arrested if evidence suggests his complicity. Veer was interrogated on Friday.

According to complaints, farmers alleged Veer used to file false cases against them after they refused to transfer land to the university.

Aaley Hasan, who was posted as a circle officer during the previous Samajwadi Party government, had served as SHO of Civil Lines Police Station in Rampur between 2002-07. Mulayam Singh Yadav was chief minister between 2003-2007. During the Akhilesh Yadav government, Hasan was again posted in Rampur between 2013-2016.

The Rampur district administration this week declared Azam and Hasan as land mafias and also uploaded their names on the state government’s ‘Anti Bhu-mafia’ portal introduced in 2017.

In the last three months, 44 cases have been lodged against Azam.

SP team returns to Lucknow without meeting officials: DM

A 21-member team, formed by the Samajwadi Party to inquire into the “false cases” against its leader Azam Khan, reached Rampur on Saturday morning and reportedly returned to Lucknow in the evening after spending a few hours at Mohammed Ali Jauhar University.

The team led by senior SP leader Ahmed Hasan faced protests by locals in the city and at the university.

The team members did not meet any farmer and stayed at the PWD guest house at the university.

“No team member contacted any official in the district administration or police before returning today,” said District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

Upon reaching Rampur, Ahmed Hasan told media, “We have come to inquire into the false cases lodged against Azam Khan and will submit the report to the national president.”