Land dispute clash: 55-year-old woman succumbs to bullet injuries, toll in Sonbhadra killing reaches 11

Nearly two months after 10 people belonging to the tribal Gond community were killed and 27 others were injured in firing over a land dispute at Umbha village in Sonbhadra district, one of the injured woman succumbed to gunshot injuries on Saturday, taking the toll in the July 17 shooting to 11.

Kerwa Devi, 55, was undergoing treatment at BHU, Varanasi.

“She had suffered gunshot injuries and had been in a coma ever since she was admitted to the hospital. On Saturday, she died at BHU’s trauma centre,” SHO of Ghorawal police station, C P Pandey, told The Indian Express.

Among those injured in the firing, seven were referred to Varanasi by doctors of Sonbhadra district hospital as their condition were critical. Except, Kerwa Devi, all other injured were earlier discharged from BHU, Varanasi.

On Sunday, the body was brought to her home at Umbha village and was buried as per the Gond community rituals. The body was buried in presence of officials from the district administration and police, said Pandey.

Kerwa Devi’s nephew, Rajendra Gond, too, had been injured in the firing. “Rajendra had also suffered a bullet injury on his hand. He was discharged from the hospital later,” said his neighbour Ram Rajya, adding that no injured person is now in the hospital.

Kerwa Devi is survived by her husband, Ram Prasad, and two sons — Ram Singh and Ram Kunwar. “Kerwa Devi’s family was also farming on a portion of the disputed land,” said Ram Rajya.

The July 17 clash had taken place over 143-bigha land between people of Gond community, who were farming on the land, and Umbha village pardhan Yaghya Dutt and his aides. Dutt had allegedly gone to take possession of the land, which he and his associates had claimed to purchase two years ago. In the clash, Dutt and his associates allegedly opened fire killing nine people on the spot. Another injured person died later.

Two more held, search on for 21 others

Lucknow: Two more persons accused of killing the tribals at Umbha village during the July 17 clash were arrested from Madhya Prasad on Saturday.

So far, 57 people, including village head Yagha Dutt have been arrested.

The two have been identified as Teerath Prasad and Munna Lal, said SHO of Ghorawal police station, C P Pandey.

Police are searching for 21 other accused, whose role came to light during the investigation. “The role of other accused came to light on the basis of the statement of the victims and the arrested persons,” said Pandey.

Police have so seized 19 tractors, five firearms and 12 sticks allegedly used in the clash.

The government had removed the then DM Ankit Agarwal, SP Salmantaj Jafertaj Patil, SDM and Circle Officer of Ghorawal along with three other policemen. —ENS