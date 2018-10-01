Uttar Pradesh: SDM found dead, cops suspect suicide

A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Lalitpur district allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in his official residence Sunday afternoon. No suicide note has been found.

Hemendra Kumar (45) was posted as SDM, Madawara, three months ago. Lalitpur SP Dr Om Prakash Singh said, “At around 3 pm Sunday, Hemendra Kumar took home guard Santosh Kumar’s rifle and returned to his room. Kumar was part of Hemendra’s security.”

“A few minutes later, Kumar heard a sound and ran inside the unlocked room to find Hemendra lying in a pool of blood,” said Singh. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. During preliminary inquiry, it has been found that Hemendra had not been keeping well for some time and would regularly take sleeping pills, said a police officer.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App