Lalit Kala Akademi to give Rs 5,000 as monthly scholarship to six folk artists

Sthapna Diwas at Lalit Kala Akademi, Uttar Pradesh. (Via Lalit Kala Akademi Uttar Pradesh)

The Lalit Kala Akademi on Thursday announced that it has launched a scholarship scheme for six painters and sculptors associated with folk art, under which they will receive Rs 5,000 every month.

The Lalit Kala Akademi (National Academy of Art), which is an autonomous body set up by the Government of India, is under the Ministry of Culture and works for the promotion of fine arts.

“A scholarship of Rs 5,000 per month (from January) will be given to six folk artists of the state under the Art Teaching Scholarship Scheme from the Academi,” said a state spokesperson.

“A proposal was sent by the Lalit Kala Akademi to the government, after which the rule was amended to include folk art along with visual art. It is to be mentioned that the scholarships launched with the aim of encouraging and helping folk artists, who are doing research at the maximum age of 40 years, will be greatly benefited,” added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that apart from the scholarship, artists doing research will also get financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for painting and sculpture exhibitions.

Speaking about the new initiative, Lalit Kala Akademi secretary Yashwant Singh Rathore said, “The folk art of UP attracts people. Under the leadership of the Uttar Pradesh government, the artists have got not just a good platform, but also a boost.”

Till now, five visual artists from Uttar Pradesh used to get scholarships related to modern painting and sculpture, but after the amendment in the manual, six folk artists will also be given scholarships for one year.

The state spokesperson informed that the Lalit Kala Akademi will organise an art camp in Ayodhya from December 14 to 18.

“The exhibition will be organised under the Kala Rang programme on the theme, ‘Kya Kehti Hai Saryu Ki Dhara’. For this, online registration of artists from across the state is being done. The last date for registration is December 12. So far, 100 artists have registered for this camp,” said the spokesperson.

“The Lalit Kala Akademi will also organise a painting exhibition on the occasion of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on December 25 in Mathura. The exhibition will be based on the theme of Sri Krishna,” said the spokesperson.

