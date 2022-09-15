Lakhimpur Kheri rape-murder: ‘Disturbing’, says Rahul Gandhi; Mayawati questions UP law and order situation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday said the alleged rape-murder of two Dalit girls in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri was “very disturbing”, and called for the creation of a safe environment for women. Rahul was among the several leaders who condemned the incident.

“The kidnapping and murder of two minor Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur in broad daylight is a very disturbing incident. Women’s safety cannot be expected from those who get the rapists released and respect them. We have to create a safe environment in the country for our sisters and girls,” Rahul tweeted.

लखीमपुर में दिन-दहाड़े, दो नाबालिग दलित बहनों के अपहरण के बाद उनकी हत्या, बेहद विचलित करने वाली घटना है। बलात्कारियों को रिहा करवाने और उनका सम्मान करने वालों से महिला सुरक्षा की उम्मीद की भी नहीं जा सकती। हमें अपनी बहनों-बच्चियों के लिए देश में एक सुरक्षित माहौल बनाना ही होगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 15, 2022

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, condemned the incident and highlighted the increasing number of crimes against women in the state. “The incident of murder of two sisters in Lakhimpur (UP) is heart-wrenching,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “Giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV every day does not improve law and order. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in UP?”

लखीमपुर (उप्र) में दो बहनों की हत्या की घटना दिल दहलाने वाली है। परिजनों का कहना है कि उन लड़कियों का दिनदहाड़े अपहरण किया गया था। रोज अखबारों व टीवी में झूठे विज्ञापन देने से कानून व्यवस्था अच्छी नहीं हो जाती।आखिर उप्र में महिलाओं के खिलाफ जघन्य अपराध क्यों बढ़ते जा रहे हैं? pic.twitter.com/A1K3xvfeUI — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 14, 2022

Former UP chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati, meanwhile, said criminals are roaming free in the state because the priorities of the government are wrong. “This incident strongly exposes the claims of the government in the matter of law and order and women’s safety etc. in UP,” Mayawati tweeted. “In the cases of such heinous crimes including Hathras, most of the criminals are fearless because of the veil.”

On Thursday, UP Deputy CM K P Maurya said strict action would be taken against the accused. “The Lakhimpur incident is sad and unfortunate. Harshest action to be taken against all criminals. I would expect the Opposition, whether Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi or Mayawati that instead of politicising, they console the family. But the rule of law has prevailed in Uttar Pradesh,” Maurya was quoted by news agency ANI.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, meanwhile, said the UP govt would take “such an action that the souls of their coming generations will also shiver”. Justice will be given and proceedings will take place in a fast-track court, he said, reported ANI.