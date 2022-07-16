Lakhimpur violence: High Court reserves order on bail plea of Ashish Mishra

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday reserved its order on a bail plea of Ashish Mishra after completing the hearing in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Ashish, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, is accused of running over farmers with an SUV during a farmers’ protest at Tikonia Crossing in Lakhimpur Kheri in October last.

Ashish has been lodged in jail since he surrendered in April.

“Justice Krishan Pahal reserved the order after completing the recording of statements today,” said Additional Advocate General Vinod Kumar Shahi.

On February 10, 2022, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ashish. Following this, the victims’ relatives moved to the Supreme Court, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Ashish.

On April 18, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to Ashish and asked him to surrender within a week. The apex court also sent the matter back to the high court for reconsideration of whether Ashish should be given bail or not.

Six days later, Ashish surrendered in a local court and was shifted to jail.