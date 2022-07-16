scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 15, 2022

Lakhimpur violence: High Court reserves order on bail plea of Ashish Mishra

Ashish, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, is accused of running over farmers with an SUV during a farmers’ protest at Tikonia Crossing in Lakhimpur Kheri in October last.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 16, 2022 4:36:18 am
Ashish has been lodged in jail since he surrendered in April. (File Photo)

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday reserved its order on a bail plea of Ashish Mishra after completing the hearing in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Ashish, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, is accused of running over farmers with an SUV during a farmers’ protest at Tikonia Crossing in Lakhimpur Kheri in October last.

Ashish has been lodged in jail since he surrendered in April.

“Justice Krishan Pahal reserved the order after completing the recording of statements today,” said Additional Advocate General Vinod Kumar Shahi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained Books: In mirror of the Past, aspects of the PresentPremium
Explained Books: In mirror of the Past, aspects of the Present
Explained | Study: playing wind instruments can spread respiratory particlesPremium
Explained | Study: playing wind instruments can spread respiratory particles
UPSC Key-July 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Investment Models’ or ‘Beti ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Investment Models’ or ‘Beti ...
Why indigenous HPV vaccine has the potential to drastically bring down th...Premium
Why indigenous HPV vaccine has the potential to drastically bring down th...

On February 10, 2022, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ashish. Following this, the victims’ relatives moved to the Supreme Court, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Ashish.

On April 18, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to Ashish and asked him to surrender within a week. The apex court also sent the matter back to the high court for reconsideration of whether Ashish should be given bail or not.

More from Lucknow

Six days later, Ashish surrendered in a local court and was shifted to jail.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement