Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Witness brother attacked; police arrest one, say no case link

On October 3 last year, a convoy of three SUVs, including a Mahindra Thar owned by Ajay Mishra, allegedly ran over a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikonia area, killing four farmers and a journalist and injuring several others.

On October 3, a convoy of three SUVs, including a Thar owned by Ajay Mishra, ran over a group of protesting farmers, killing four of them and a journalist, and injuring several others. (File)

A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly attacking the brother of a witness in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case with a sword during an event in the district on Friday.

The victim, Sarvajeet Singh, is younger brother of Prabhjot Singh, a witness in the case in which Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused. His family alleged that Sarvajeet was attacked to intimidate Prabhjot.

Lakhimpur Kheri Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said the arrested man was identified as Vikas Kumar Chawla. He denied that the attack on Sarvajeet had anything to do with the Tikonia incident.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 03:33:09 am
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge

