Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union MoS Mishra’s son taken to crime spot with other accused

THE UP Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the killing of eight people in Lakhimpur Kheri, including four farmers, on October 3 brought main accused Ashish Mishra, who is Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s son, and three others arrested in the case to the site of the incident on Thursday to re-create the crime scene with the help of three vehicles and dummy bodies.

The accused were also taken to MoS Ajay Mishra’s village Banveerpur, around 2 km from the spot. Ashish Mishra has claimed that he was attending a wrestling event at the village when the incident occurred while farmers say the Minister’s son was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles that hit a group of farm protesters that day. Four farmers were killed in the incident and four others in the violence that followed.

The re-creation was done before the three-day police custody of Ashish Mishra ends Friday morning. Late Thursday, Mishra was sent to the district jail, with the SIT likely to approach the local court again for further police custody of the accused.

Thursday’s exercise was done under tight security with the area cordoned off. But police sources told The Indian Express that during the process, all the accused except Ashish were asked to step out of their vehicle and questioned about their presence at the spot on the day of incident.

Police at Lakhimpur Kheri to recreate the the sequence of events leading to the incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Tikonia village on October 3. (Express Photo ) Police at Lakhimpur Kheri to recreate the the sequence of events leading to the incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Tikonia village on October 3. (Express Photo )

Sources said Ashish was not asked to step out as he had denied his presence there at the time of the incident.

But in Banveerpur village, defence counsel Awadesh Kumar Singh said, “all accused, including Ashish Mishra, were brought down from the vehicle”. “SIT officials asked them several questions, including about the roads that lead to the incident site and to the Minister’s house,” Singh said.

Ankit Das, who is a nephew of former Congress MP, the late Akhilesh Das, is a businessman. Lateef has been identified as Das’ security guard.

“During investigation, it came to light that Das, Lateef and Bharti were travelling in one of the SUVs involved in the incident,” an SIT official said.