Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT zeroes in on 11 persons in lynching case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the UP Police that is probing the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident is trying to identify 11 people in connection with the lynching of two BJP workers and a driver following the mowing down of four farmers and a journalist by a convoy that included a vehicle owned by Union minister Ajay Mishra.

Till now, police have arrested two persons – Gurvinder Singh and Vichitra Singh – in connection with the lynching.

In connection with the mowing down of five people, the SIT has arrested 13 people, including minister Ajay Mishra’ son Ashish.

During the course of the investigation, the SIT scanned videos and photographs of violence and selected 11 faces, who are suspected to be involved in the murder of BJP leaders and the driver, said a police officer, adding that some videos and photographs were collected from social media, others were sent by residents to the police.

A senior police officer said they are presently collecting information about 11 persons from local residents. The SIT is also planning to release photographs of the 11 suspects to get some lead on them.

Last month, the SIT had released six photographs of the incident, inviting people to identify people seen in them. “We are getting information about other persons from the public. All information is being taken seriously with police team verifying them before taking any action,” said a senior official of the SIT.

On Monday, the SIT obtained a non-bailable warrant against one resident Ranjeet Kumar allegedly involved in lynching two BJP leaders and a journalist. Police moved the court after Ranjeet Kumar could not be traced despite efforts. “During investigation, it was found Ranjeet Kumar was present at the spot,” said the officer.

Ranjeet Kumar had recently moved High Court seeking relief as police were looking for him. Ranjeet Kumar later withdrew his petition, said the officer.

To prepare a watertight case against the accused, the SIT has also decided to collect the voice samples of the accused, who are suspected to be involved in instigating the public for lynching. The SIT will be sending the voice sample to the forensic science laboratory to match with the voice heard in the video of the incident.

In one of the videos related to the incident, police suspect Vichitra Singh was instigating the public after SUV ran over protesters. “We have sent the voice sample of Vichitra Singh to the laboratory for matching. The report is still awaited,” said the officer.

On Tuesday, a local court rejected the bail application of three accused — Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana and Dharmendra — who are accused in the case pertaining to the murder of farmers, said government counsel SP Yadav.

The court had earlier rejected bail applications of corporator Sumit Jaiswal, Shishu Pal, Nandan Singh Bhist and Satya Prakash Tripathi.