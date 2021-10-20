Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT releases six photos, seeks leads about suspects

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has released six photographs related to the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 when three persons were killed after a convoy of vehicles, including one owned by Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra, ran over a group of farm protesters, killing four farmers and a journalist.

The SIT has appealed to the public to identify the persons in the photographs. “To collect information about the suspected persons, we have released six photographs of the incident. We have also released four cellphone numbers on which people can give information, including their names and addresses,” said an officer involved in the investigation.

“The names of persons who provide the details will be kept secret,” said the officer, adding that the SIT would also give a reward.

Three persons — BJP workers Shubham Mishra and Shyam Sunder Nishad, and Hari Om Mishra, a driver — are alleged to have been killed by the mob after the vehicles ran over the protesters. The mob also set ablaze two SUVs, including the one belonging to MoS Mishra.

Police sources said the faces of the suspected persons were visible in the photographs and videos of the incident.

On Tuesday, the SIT recorded statements of seven more persons who were present at the site. On Saturday, the SIT had issued notices to 37 people, asking them to record their statements; 15 have done so in the last two days.

Earlier, the SIT had asked people to provide videos and photographs of the incident. According to sources, around 100 videos were sent to SIT.

Meanwhile, 10 people, including MoS Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, have been arrested for the deaths of the farmers.