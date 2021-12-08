Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Plea for separate FIRs against MoS, son junked

A court in Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking direction to police to register an FIR against Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra, his son Ashish and others in connection with the death of journalist Raman Kashyap, who along with four farmers was mowed down by a convoy of SUVs on October 3.

The petition was filed by Kashyap’s brother Pawan.

After four farmers and Kashyap had allegedly been mowed down by a convoy of SUVs, two BJP workers and a driver were allegedly lynched by a mob of protesters. So far, police have registered two FIRs in connection with the incident — one on the killing of farmers and the other on the lynching of BJP workers — at Tikonia police station.

The journalist’s family wanted a separate case in connection with his death and had moved the court seeking direction to police to book Mishra and his son. Pawan alleged that in the FIR registered by the police, there was no mention of Raman’s name, and therefore he wanted a separate FIR to be registered.

“On Tuesday, the court rejected the petition of Pawan Kashyap seeking direction to lodge FIR into the matter,” said SP Yadav, senior prosecuting officer (Lakhimpur Kheri).

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of UP Police, which is investigating the case, has arrested 13 people, including Ashish Mishra and Ankit Das. Four persons have been arrested for the killing of two BJP leaders and a driver.