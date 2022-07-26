scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Media running kangaroo courts with agenda-driven debates, says Allahabad HC

Of late, media is seen overstepping upon the sanctity of judiciary in high profile criminal cases, as was evident in the cases of Jessica Lal (murder), Indrani Mukherjee and Aarushi Talwar (murder case) etc,” the court stated in its order.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 26, 2022 11:54:24 pm
On October 3 last year, a convoy of three SUVs, including a Thar owned by Ashish's father and Union minister Ajay Mishra, allegedly ran over a group of protesting farmers at Tikonia crossing in Lakhimpur Kheri, killing five people and injuring several others. (File)

While rejecting the bail plea of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Justice Krishan Pahal of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on media, accusing them of running “kangaroo courts” with “ill-informed and agenda-driven debates”.

“The media has an indispensable role in highlighting the matters pertaining to the public utility at large. The media is supposed to provide news to society, but sometimes we have seen that individual views are overshadowing the news, thus putting an adverse effect on truth. Of late, media is seen overstepping upon the sanctity of judiciary in high profile criminal cases, as was evident in the cases of Jessica Lal (murder), Indrani Mukherjee and Aarushi Talwar (murder case) etc,” the court stated in its order.

“The vital difference between the convict and accused has to be looked into by keeping at stake the cardinal principles of ‘presumption of innocence until proven guilty’ and ‘guilt beyond reasonable doubt’. Media trial apart from taking up the investigation on its own leads to forming public opinion against the suspect even before the court takes cognizance of the case, as a result, the accused who should have been presumed innocent is treated as a criminal,” Justice Pahal added.

“The excessive publicity of the suspect in the media before the trial in a court of law, either incriminates a fair trial or results in characterizing the accused or suspect as the one who has certainly committed the crime. The reason the jury members were kept aloof of the access to media was obvious,” the order stated, citing the OJ Simpson murder trial in the US as “classic examples of the menace”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Must Read |Kangaroo courts by media, agenda-driven debates weakening democracy, says CJI

“Now, the problem has been multiplied by the electronic and social media, especially with the use of toolkits. At various stages and forums, it has been seen that ill-informed and agenda-driven debates are being undertaken by media running Kangaroo Courts,” the court added.

Justice Pahal rejected Mishra’s bail plea citing “apprehension of witnesses being influenced” and “gravity of the accusations”.

More from Lucknow

On October 3 last year, a convoy of three SUVs, including a Thar owned by Ashish’s father and Union minister Ajay Mishra, allegedly ran over a group of protesting farmers at Tikonia crossing in Lakhimpur Kheri, killing five people and injuring several others. In the ensuing violence, two BJP workers and the driver of the Thar vehicle were killed.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement