Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Minister’s son Ashish Mishra skips police summons, SKM to hold meeting today

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Latest Update Live: Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who was asked to appear before the police at 10 am on Friday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, did not reach the police lines till 10.30 am, sources told PTI.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is set to hold a meeting today to discuss the next course of action on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left four farmers dead. The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws, also said it is waiting for the arrest of Mishra.
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district.
Calling the incident unfortunate, the Supreme Court Thursday sought a status report from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the status of the FIR filed in the case and whether any of the accused have been arrested yet.
Meanwhile, hours after BJP MP Varun Gandhi condemned the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, his name was left out of the party’s new national executive committee. His mother, Maneka Gandhi, too, was excluded from the list of names announced by BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday.
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav is on his way to the Bahraich district to meet the families of two farmers who were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
"SC has taken cognizance of the incident, now there is hope that the affected families will get justice...MoS Home should resign," he told ANI.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal demanded the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, ANI reported.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived here on Thursday to meet the families of two farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, said by allowing Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra to continue on the post, the Centre is giving the message that those in power can do anything.
The Union minister's son, Ashish Kumar Mishra, and others have been booked in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that erupted during a farmers' protest on Sunday.
"If the minister of state for home does not resign nor is he sacked, then it means that the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a message to the public that if someone is in power, if he is a minister, he can do anything," Gandhi told reporters in Moharnia, where she met the family members of Gurvinder Singh, one of the four farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. (PTI)
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and said just "one word of sympathy" was needed from him.
In a tweet, Sibal said, "Lakhimpur Kheri Horror. Modi ji, Why are you silent? We need just one word of sympathy from you. That should not be difficult!" "Had you been in opposition how would you have reacted? Please tell us," the Rajya Sabha MP said. Earlier this week, Sibal had urged the Supreme Court to act suo motu on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
He later thanked the Chief Justice of India after the Supreme Court took cognisance of the incident and had said courts in India are temples of justice that can restore the faith of the voiceless. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (PTI)
Phoolmati says she will never forget the video. “There are people surrounding my son and questioning him as he bleeds and begs them for mercy,” the 47-year-old says, breaking down, as police personnel deployed at their house in Jaipra village of Lakhimpur Kheri district keep a watch.
Her son Shyam Sunder Nishad, 30, was the BJP ‘mandal mantri’ for Singahi area of the district. In the video, purportedly made soon after a convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son plouged through protesting farmers in Tikunia on Sunday, an angry group is interrogating Nishad on whether Teni (Mishra) had sent him. They also ask repeatedly if he was sent to “do an accident” deliberately, even as he pleads that was not the case. Read the full report here.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday said that it will hold a meeting on October 8 to discuss the next course of action on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left four farmers dead.
The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, also said that it is waiting for the arrest of Ashish Mehra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district. According to a notice, Ashish Mehra has been asked to come to the police lines at 10 am Friday. (PTI)
AAP MP and the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Thursday termed the tough stand taken by the Supreme Court on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence as "shameful" for the BJP government in the state. "Farmers have been mowed to death by the vehicle of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son. The families of the victims have raised questions as to why the Union minister has not been asked to resign and why his son has not been arrested.
Now the Supreme Court has also asked why arrests have not been made in the Lakhimpur Kheri case so far. This is a shameful situation for the Yogi Adityanath government," he told reporters here. When the entire country was mourning the death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were celebrating the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" in Lucknow and they did not even go to meet the families of the deceased farmers, Singh said. (PTI)
Senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar condemned the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Thursday but lashed out at the opposition parties, accusing them of creating an "atmosphere of hatred and violence" in the country.
He congratulated the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for constituting an enquiry into the incident to bring the culprits to justice. The RSS leader also condemned the recent incidents of civilians being killed in Kashmir and said he is confident that the government will deal with the perpetrators of the incidents with an iron hand. (PTI)