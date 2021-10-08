Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Minister’s son Ashish Mishra skips police summons, SKM to hold meeting today

Lakhimpur Kheri Live Updates: People gather to pay their respects to the farmers who were killed in Lakhimpr Kheri, on Monday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Latest Update Live: Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who was asked to appear before the police at 10 am on Friday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, did not reach the police lines till 10.30 am, sources told PTI.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is set to hold a meeting today to discuss the next course of action on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left four farmers dead. The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws, also said it is waiting for the arrest of Mishra.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Calling the incident unfortunate, the Supreme Court Thursday sought a status report from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the status of the FIR filed in the case and whether any of the accused have been arrested yet.

Meanwhile, hours after BJP MP Varun Gandhi condemned the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, his name was left out of the party’s new national executive committee. His mother, Maneka Gandhi, too, was excluded from the list of names announced by BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday.