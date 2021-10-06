Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Son wasn’t in car, MoS Ajay Mishra claims

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Latest Updates Live: Farm leaders have given the Uttar Pradesh government a weeks time to arrest Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra, who was allegedly driving one of the three cars which ploughed through a group of farmer protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Four farmers were killed in the incident, while four others died in subsequent clashes.
Facing pressure from farmers, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR on charges of murder against Ashish. It was based on a complaint by a farm protestor who alleged the incident was a “pre-planned conspiracy” by the father-son duo.
Meanwhile, three of the victims were cremated on Tuesday. The family of 18-year-old Gurvinder Singh, who alleged he was shot dead, has sought a second post-mortem report.
Several Opposition leaders have been barred from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri over the last couple of days, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was arrested last evening after being held in detention for over 24 hours at Sitapur. Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was stopped from leaving the Lucknow airport. AAP MP Sanjay Singh was put under arrested after being kept in a guest house for over 30 hours. An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for “violation of Section 144 (on unlawful assembly)”.
A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs, though, said they posed as tourists to “dodge” the police and reach the district. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is expected to lead a delegation to Lakhimpur Kheri Wednesday, will address the press at 10 am.
The families of three farmers who were killed conducted their last rites on Tuesday. The cremation of the fourth victim, Gurvinder Singh, was held up as his family alleged he had been shot by Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish, and that the post mortem report was “incorrect”.
An official told The Indian Express a second post mortem of Gurvinder's body was done at the Bahraich district hospital on Tuesday evening and the result is awaited. "A team of doctors from Lucknow has been flown in a helicopter to conduct the post mortem again," the official said.
The Press Council of India Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the death of a journalist during the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, and a sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the facts of the case "at the earliest".
Raman Kashyap, 30, a local journalist from Nighasan area of Lahimpur Kheri district, was killed while covering the farmers protests for Sadhana TV.
The Uttar Pradesh government acted swiftly to contain the fallout of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, ensuring that the protesting farmers climbed down from their position within 24 hours and that a crowd of over 25,000 gathered at the site dispersed. The man who helped them achieve this was Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, and a group of senior officers who have dealt with the western UP leader over the years. Read Bhupendra Pandey's report
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead a delegation to Lakhimpur Kheri today. On Tuesday, the party had sought permission for the same from the Yogi Adityanath government. However, according to news agency ANI, The UP government has denied Gandhi permission to visit the district as Section 144 -- banning the assembly of people -- has been imposed.
Gandhi will address a press conference at 10 am from the Congress headquarters in Delhi.
In a statement to news agency ANI this morning, Union Minister Ajay Mishra has said his son Ashish Mishra, accused of driving an SUV through a crowd of farmer protesters, wasn't in the car. "My son wasn't in the car. After the car was attacked, driver was injured, car lost its balance and ran over a few people present there. I've expressed sympathies towards those who've lost their lives. There should be an unbiased probe," he told ANI, adding that he will be travelling to Delhi today or tomorrow for "a few works".