Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Son wasn’t in car, MoS Ajay Mishra claims

Lakhimpur Kheri Live Updates: People gather to pay their respects to the farmers who were killed in Lakhimpr Kheri, on Monday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Latest Updates Live: Farm leaders have given the Uttar Pradesh government a weeks time to arrest Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra, who was allegedly driving one of the three cars which ploughed through a group of farmer protesters in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Four farmers were killed in the incident, while four others died in subsequent clashes.

Facing pressure from farmers, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR on charges of murder against Ashish. It was based on a complaint by a farm protestor who alleged the incident was a “pre-planned conspiracy” by the father-son duo.

Meanwhile, three of the victims were cremated on Tuesday. The family of 18-year-old Gurvinder Singh, who alleged he was shot dead, has sought a second post-mortem report.

Several Opposition leaders have been barred from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri over the last couple of days, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was arrested last evening after being held in detention for over 24 hours at Sitapur. Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was stopped from leaving the Lucknow airport. AAP MP Sanjay Singh was put under arrested after being kept in a guest house for over 30 hours. An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for “violation of Section 144 (on unlawful assembly)”.

A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs, though, said they posed as tourists to “dodge” the police and reach the district. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is expected to lead a delegation to Lakhimpur Kheri Wednesday, will address the press at 10 am.