scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 10, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Union Minister’s son held; Priyanka Gandhi to lead Kisan Nyay rally in Varanasi today

UP Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live, Farmers Protest in Lakhimpur Kheri Live News: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers’ agitation, demanded MoS Mishra’s arrest as well on charges of spreading disharmony, and murder and conspiracy.

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow, New Delhi |
Updated: October 10, 2021 8:47:12 am
Ashish Mishra at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur on Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Latest Update Live: Facing murder charges over the Lakhimpur incident, Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was arrested late Saturday night, after questioning that lasted the entire day. Having skipped the first summons issued to him, Ashish, 40, appeared before the SIT investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, that had left eight dead, at 10.30 am on Saturday — just in time for the second notice.

Around 11 pm at night, DIG Upendra Kumar Agrawal, heading the SIT, told reporters: “We found that he was not cooperating. He was not telling certain things. On ground of non-cooperation and evasive replies, we are taking Ashish into custody. He will be produced in court tomorrow. We will do sustained custodial interrogation.”

However, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers’ agitation, demanded MoS Mishra’s arrest as well on charges of spreading disharmony, and murder and conspiracy, and his resignation from the Union Council of Ministers, warning protests across the country if the demands were not met.

Click here for more

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing the “Kisan Nyay” (justice for farmers) rally in Varanasi today. The name of the rally was changed from “Pratigya” rally after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Live Blog

Uttar Pradesh, Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Union Minister Ashish Mishra's son arrested for not cooperating with probe, say police; Priyanka Gandhi rally in Varanasi today; Follow this space for latest updates:

08:47 (IST)10 Oct 2021
Dismiss Union Minister Ajay Mishra, tweets Priyanka

Ahead of the rally in Varanasi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “The aggrieved farmer families have only one demand: justice to them. It is impossible to get justice without the dismissal of the minister and the arrest of the accused of murder. What message does the government want to convey by sending an invitation to the accused of murder to appear?” She tweeted in Hindi, “Sarkar doshiyon ko sanrakshan nahi, saja de. (The government should not protect the guilty but should punish them).

08:33 (IST)10 Oct 2021
Lakhimpur Kheri: Meet the Mishras

With the Lakhimpur Kheri case turning into a political hot button issue ahead of the UP elections next year, the spotlight is on Ajay Kumar Mishra, the Union MoS whose son now faces a murder case. The Sunday Express traces Mishra’s journey — from the ‘Teni Maharaj’ who settled village disputes to the two-time MP who found a spot in the Union Cabinet as the sole Brahmin face from UP. (Read Asad Rehman's report)

08:22 (IST)10 Oct 2021
P Chidambaram writes: Whose law, whose order?

The words ring loud and clear, lofty, almost dramatic: We, The People of India……. Give to Ourselves This Constitution. And we gave to ourselves the Constitution in order to secure to all, among other objectives, Liberty and Fraternity.

The Preamble to the Constitution of India must be made compulsory reading for every Officer, Minister, Chief Minister and Prime Minister. Each one took an oath under the Constitution. His/her first obligation must be to secure Liberty and promote Fraternity. To enable them to do so, we created a Parliament (for India) and a Legislature (for each state). We tasked the state Legislature to make laws on ‘public order’ and ‘police’ and tasked both Parliament and the Legislature to make laws on ‘criminal law’, criminal procedure’ and ‘preventive detention’. (Read P Chidambaram's Opinion)

08:20 (IST)10 Oct 2021
Mishra son arrested, cops say he’s evasive; SKM wants MoS detained

Facing murder charges over the Lakhimpur incident, Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was arrested late Saturday night, after questioning that lasted the entire day. Having skipped the first summons issued to him, Ashish, 40, appeared before the SIT investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, that had left eight dead, at 10.30 am on Saturday — just in time for the second notice. He arrived with his lawyers and BJP MLA from Lakhimpur (Sadar) seat Yogesh Verma (the latter left soon after), at the Crime Branch office in the district, amid heavy police deployment.

Around 11 pm at night, DIG Upendra Kumar Agrawal, heading the SIT, told reporters: “We found that he was not cooperating. He was not telling certain things. On ground of non-cooperation and evasive replies, we are taking Ashish into custody. He will be produced in court tomorrow. We will do sustained custodial interrogation.”

Indian Youth Congress members stage over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

In Union Minister’s district, a pending plea, a fearful family

On Monday, a day after a vehicle owned by him was among three that mowed down four farm protesters in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, Ajay Mishra declared that there was no case pending against him. What the Lakhimpur Kheri MP chose to omit was this: There is a revision petition pending in the Allahabad High Court against his acquittal in a murder case from 2000.

Members of the family that filed the petition say they now live in constant fear. “We are taking all precautions since the opposite party is now the Union Minister of State for Home,” says Rajeev Gupta (45), a businessman in Lakhimpur Kheri. Gupta’s elder brother, Prabhat Gupta, was gunned down on July 8, 2000, “while he had stepped out for shopping”. Prabhat was 28 at the time. Mishra and three others — Subhash alias Mama, Shashi Bhushan and Rakesh alias Dalu — were booked in the case with Prabhat’s family alleging that the murder was a fallout of “political rivalry”.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Meet the Mishras

With the Lakhimpur Kheri case turning into a political hot button issue ahead of the UP elections next year, the spotlight is on Ajay Kumar Mishra, the Union MoS whose son now faces a murder case. The Sunday Express traces Mishra’s journey — from the ‘Teni Maharaj’ who settled village disputes to the two-time MP who found a spot in the Union Cabinet as the sole Brahmin face from UP.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd