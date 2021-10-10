Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Union Minister’s son held; Priyanka Gandhi to lead Kisan Nyay rally in Varanasi today

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Latest Update Live: Facing murder charges over the Lakhimpur incident, Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was arrested late Saturday night, after questioning that lasted the entire day. Having skipped the first summons issued to him, Ashish, 40, appeared before the SIT investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, that had left eight dead, at 10.30 am on Saturday — just in time for the second notice.
Around 11 pm at night, DIG Upendra Kumar Agrawal, heading the SIT, told reporters: “We found that he was not cooperating. He was not telling certain things. On ground of non-cooperation and evasive replies, we are taking Ashish into custody. He will be produced in court tomorrow. We will do sustained custodial interrogation.”
However, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers’ agitation, demanded MoS Mishra’s arrest as well on charges of spreading disharmony, and murder and conspiracy, and his resignation from the Union Council of Ministers, warning protests across the country if the demands were not met.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing the “Kisan Nyay” (justice for farmers) rally in Varanasi today. The name of the rally was changed from “Pratigya” rally after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Ahead of the rally in Varanasi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “The aggrieved farmer families have only one demand: justice to them. It is impossible to get justice without the dismissal of the minister and the arrest of the accused of murder. What message does the government want to convey by sending an invitation to the accused of murder to appear?” She tweeted in Hindi, “Sarkar doshiyon ko sanrakshan nahi, saja de. (The government should not protect the guilty but should punish them).
With the Lakhimpur Kheri case turning into a political hot button issue ahead of the UP elections next year, the spotlight is on Ajay Kumar Mishra, the Union MoS whose son now faces a murder case. The Sunday Express traces Mishra’s journey — from the ‘Teni Maharaj’ who settled village disputes to the two-time MP who found a spot in the Union Cabinet as the sole Brahmin face from UP. (Read Asad Rehman's report)
The words ring loud and clear, lofty, almost dramatic: We, The People of India……. Give to Ourselves This Constitution. And we gave to ourselves the Constitution in order to secure to all, among other objectives, Liberty and Fraternity.
The Preamble to the Constitution of India must be made compulsory reading for every Officer, Minister, Chief Minister and Prime Minister. Each one took an oath under the Constitution. His/her first obligation must be to secure Liberty and promote Fraternity. To enable them to do so, we created a Parliament (for India) and a Legislature (for each state). We tasked the state Legislature to make laws on ‘public order’ and ‘police’ and tasked both Parliament and the Legislature to make laws on ‘criminal law’, criminal procedure’ and ‘preventive detention’. (Read P Chidambaram's Opinion)
