Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Union Minister’s son held; Priyanka Gandhi to lead Kisan Nyay rally in Varanasi today

Ashish Mishra at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur on Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Latest Update Live: Facing murder charges over the Lakhimpur incident, Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was arrested late Saturday night, after questioning that lasted the entire day. Having skipped the first summons issued to him, Ashish, 40, appeared before the SIT investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, that had left eight dead, at 10.30 am on Saturday — just in time for the second notice.

Around 11 pm at night, DIG Upendra Kumar Agrawal, heading the SIT, told reporters: “We found that he was not cooperating. He was not telling certain things. On ground of non-cooperation and evasive replies, we are taking Ashish into custody. He will be produced in court tomorrow. We will do sustained custodial interrogation.”

However, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers’ agitation, demanded MoS Mishra’s arrest as well on charges of spreading disharmony, and murder and conspiracy, and his resignation from the Union Council of Ministers, warning protests across the country if the demands were not met.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing the “Kisan Nyay” (justice for farmers) rally in Varanasi today. The name of the rally was changed from “Pratigya” rally after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.