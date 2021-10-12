Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Last prayers of victims today, Priyanka Gandhi likely to attend

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Latest Update Live: Security has been heightened in Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday, where the ‘antim ardas’ (last prayers) of the farmers killed in the October 3 violence will be held in Tikonia. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and other parts of Uttar Pradesh have been streaming into the district to attend the event. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to be present as well.
Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, who is accused of killing the farmers by mowing them down in an SUV, is in three-day police custody. In court Monday, the UP Police’s Special Investigation Team sought custody of Ashish for 14 days. They claimed he was “not cooperating with the probe”.
At this time, the BJP has been rallying behind Ajay Mishra. BJP sources told The Indian Express the party is awaiting progress on the police investigation, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a call once the probe is complete.
On October 3, a convoy of three vehicles drove through a crowd of protesting farmers in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri. Four farmers were killed in the incident, while four others, including the Minister’s driver, two BJP workers and a journalist, died in subsequent protests.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra observed "maun vrat" (pledge of silence) and staged a sit-in in Lucknow for over three hours on Monday reiterating her party’s demand to sack Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra. She was accompanied by former Congress MPs such as Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia and Zafar Ali Naqvi, and state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu at the protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the General Post Office.
Congress leaders and workers observed similar protests in every Uttar Pradesh district and also other parts of India.
Public transport was affected in Mumbai on Monday as BEST buses as well as autorickshaws and taxis kept off the roads till 4 pm. Traffic on roads was very light. The suburban train services were strained with most office-goers facing difficulties in reaching government and private offices, which were largely unaffected by the bandh call.
Shiv Sena unions and cadre ensured commercial establishments complied with the bandh in Mumbai. Some shops opened up late in the evening after the bandh ended at 4 pm. More than 200 people were detained under the Maharashtra Police Act. Read more
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe ‘Shaheed Kisan Diwas’ (Martyred Farmers’ Day) on Tuesday to honour the four farmers killed in the October 3 violence. The SMK has appealed to farmers’ organisations across the country to organise prayer ceremonies. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 am on Tuesday at the Sahebjada Inter College. Thousands of farmers are expected to turn up for the event. Read more here