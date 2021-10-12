Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: Last prayers of victims today, Priyanka Gandhi likely to attend

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Latest Update Live: Security has been heightened in Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday, where the ‘antim ardas’ (last prayers) of the farmers killed in the October 3 violence will be held in Tikonia. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and other parts of Uttar Pradesh have been streaming into the district to attend the event. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to be present as well.

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, who is accused of killing the farmers by mowing them down in an SUV, is in three-day police custody. In court Monday, the UP Police’s Special Investigation Team sought custody of Ashish for 14 days. They claimed he was “not cooperating with the probe”.

At this time, the BJP has been rallying behind Ajay Mishra. BJP sources told The Indian Express the party is awaiting progress on the police investigation, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a call once the probe is complete.

On October 3, a convoy of three vehicles drove through a crowd of protesting farmers in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri. Four farmers were killed in the incident, while four others, including the Minister’s driver, two BJP workers and a journalist, died in subsequent protests.