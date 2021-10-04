Retired HC judge to probe Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Rs 45 lakh compensation for victims’ families: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 45 lakh and a government job to the kin of the four farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The injured farmers will be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

A retired high court judge will probe the violence, said Additional Director General, law and order, Prashant Kumar.

The postmortem of four bodies was conducted this morning, said Chief Medical Officer, Kheri, Shailendra Bhatnagar, adding that four more bodies are being sent for autopsy.

On Sunday, four farmers were among eight persons killed in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters leading to a clash. Following the incident, farm leaders called for the “arrest of the Minister and his son” who, they said, was driving one of the SUVs and called for a nationwide protest.

However, Mishra said his son, who is a businessman, was not at the spot when the incident occurred. The Union MoS told The Indian Express that the four others killed were “BJP workers and a car driver” who died after being “attacked by assailants armed with swords and sticks who were among the farmers”.

An FIR was registered against Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish, at Tikonia police station on various charges including murder and rioting this morning. A separate FIR was filed at the same station by one Sumit Jaiswal against unidentified persons on charges of rioting, causing death by negligence and murder, sources said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, BSP’s S C Mishra and AAP’s Sanjay Singh were among those prevented by police from going to the trouble spot, about 80 km from the district headquarters and 225 km from Lucknow.