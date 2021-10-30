Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SIT recovers ‘stick used to lynch two BJP leaders, driver’

The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday claimed to have recovered a stick allegedly used to lynch two local BJP leaders and the driver of a Mahindra Thar, owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence at Tikonia on October 3.

The three were lynched after a convoy of SUVs, including the Mahindra Thar, ran over a group of farmers protesting at the site, killing four of them and a journalist. UP Police has provided security to the kin of all eight deceased in the incident.

Guided by Gurvinder Singh, a 26-year-old farmer accused of lynching the BJP leaders, SIT sleuths on Friday recovered the stick. He is on a three-day police remand, which started Thursday morning.

Gurvinder was brought to the spot in the morning and told SIT about the sequence of events leading up to the crime and also recreated the crime scene.

“Today, we recovered a stick used in the crime on the basis of information provided by Gurvinder Singh,” an SIT member said. Gurvinder was arrested on Tuesday along with farmer Vichitra Singh.

SIT is also trying to establish the identity of one more accused. It has recently released six photographs of the violence and requested the public to identify suspects. “We have received information from several people. It is being verified before action is taken,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, SIT has released four mobile phone numbers, requesting eyewitnesses to come forward and record their statement and provide digital evidence. It promised to provide security to eyewitnesses.

SIT is also gathering details from Sumit Jaiswal, Shishu Pal, Nandan Singh Bhist and Satya Prakash Tripathi, who were arrested in connection with the killing of four farmers and the journalist. Sumit is also a complainant in the lynching case.

All four are on a two-day police remand.