Lakhimpur Kheri case: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of Ashish Mishra

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court Tuesday rejected the bail application of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who is accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Ashish has been lodged in jail since he surrendered in April.

Ashish is accused of running over four farmers and a journalist with an SUV during a farmers’ protest at Tikonia Crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri in October last year. On July 15, the Lucknow bench reserved its order in the case after completing the recording of statements.

“Justice Krishan Pahal on Tuesday passed the order and rejected the bail application of Ashish Mishra. I am yet to go through the detailed order,” said Additional Advocate General Vinod Kumar Shahi. The bench had granted bail to Ashish in the case on February 10 this year. Following this, the victims’ relatives moved the Supreme Court seeking its cancellation.

On April 18, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to Ashish and asked him to surrender within a week. The apex court also sent the matter back to the high court to reconsider whether Ashish should be given bail. Six days later, Ashish surrendered in a local court of Lakhimpur Kheri and was sent to jail.

On October 3 last year, a convoy of three SUVs, including a Thar owned by Ajay Mishra, allegedly ran over a group of protesting farmers at Tikonia crossing in Lakhimpur Kheri, killing five people and injuring several others. In the ensuing violence, two BJP workers and the driver of the Thar vehicle were also killed.

The special investigation team (SIT) had arrested 13 people, including Ashish, in connection with the killing of the farmers and the journalist. On January 3, the SIT filed a chargesheet against 14, including Ashish and his uncle Virendra Shukla, who was charged with destruction of evidence. Shukla was, however, granted bail by a Lakhimpur Kheri court on January 11. Except for Shukla, all accused are lodged in jail.

Meanwhile, seven persons were also arrested in connection with the subsequent deaths of two BJP workers and Mishra’s driver. On January 21, the SIT filed a chargesheet against four persons in the case, stating that no evidence was found against three others.