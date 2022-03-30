Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 99 witnesses given security in farmers’ death case, say police

The Uttar Pradesh Police said that it has provided security to 99 persons who are witnesses to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident of October 3 last year in which Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and others allegedly mowed down four farmers and a journalist during a protest against the Centre’s now repealed three agriculture laws.

Lakhhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman said that security was provided to 99 witnesses, including the deceased’s family members. According to the police, statements of over 200 people have been recorded in the case.

A gunman each has been provided to witnesses who statements was recorded before a magistrate, it is learnt.

Ashish and 13 others were booked under various charges. Ashish and his relative Virendra Shukla, are out on bail while the other accused are lodged in jail.

Besides the death of four farmers and a journalist, several others were injured.

In the second case, in which the BJP leaders and the driver were killed, the police have also recorded statements of around 200 persons. However, no security was provided to any of the witnesses in the case, said a police official.