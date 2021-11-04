Lakhimpur Kheri Violence 2 more held in lynching case

The UP Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3 arrested two more men on Wednesday in connection with the lynching of two BJP workers and a driver.

Four farmers and a local journalist were mowed down by a cavalcade of SUVs, including one belonging to Union minister Ajay Mishra, at Tikonia on October 3, triggering the violence.

The arrests came on a day when a local court deferred the bail hearing of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra. Ashish is among the 13 arrested in connection with the deaths of the farmers and the journalist.

Senior Public Prosecutor SP Yadav said Bichaila Farm resident Ranjit Singh (34) and Naurangabad Farm resident Avtar Singh alias Nikku (35) were arrested in connection with the deaths of the BJP workers and the driver. The two were produced before the competent court that sent them to judicial custody. The BJP workers and the driver were allegedly part of a convoy of SUVs that ran over the farmers and the journalist. Ashish Mishra was allegedly in a Mahindra Thar vehicle that belongs to his father while one of the three men lynched was driving it.

The police said Ranjeet and Avtar were identified from photographs that were released last month to seek help from the public. “In the released photographs, Ranjeet and Avtar are seen standing close to people allegedly involved in the violence,” said an officer. The police are likely to invoke criminal conspiracy charges against the two men.

With the arrests of Ranjit and Avtar, four people have been arrested so far in connection with the lynchings. The other two are Vichitra Singh (25) and Gurvinder Singh (26), who are in jail at present.

Based on the information provided by Gurvinder, the police have seized a stick allegedly used to murder the two BJP workers and Nishad. The SIT has collected Vichitra Singh’s voice samples as it suspects that he instigated people after the SUVs knocked down the protesting farmers. Meanwhile, District and Sessions Judge Mukesh Mishra postponed till November 15 the hearing of the bail applications of Ashish Mishra alias Monu, Ashish Pandey and Lavkush Rana.

District government counsel Arvind Tripathi said the defence counsels moved an application seeking the prosecution’s explanation about a purported photo of an injured BJP worker, Shyam Sundar Nishad, in police custody. Nishad, who was among the three killed following the SUV incident, was later declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

The prosecution objected to the production of the photograph, the authenticity of which has yet to be verified, Tripathi said. The court called for a status report on the matter from the prosecution, which sought 15 more days as some forensic reports have not been received yet.